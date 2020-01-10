Quaker Valley wrestling adds transfer ranked 2nd in state

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Sophomore wrestler Hunter Robison, who’s ranked second in the state, has transferred to Quaker Valley.

Robison, who arrived in late December from General McLane near Erie, will be eligible to compete starting next week, Quaker Valley athletic director Mike Mastroianni said. PIAA rules mandate that midseason transfers sit out 21 days after switching schools.

Pa-Wrestling.com ranks Robison second at 106 pounds in PIAA Class AA. He started this season 6-2 with three pins and reached the semifinals of the King of the Mountain tournament Dec. 15 at Central Mountain. He comes to Quaker Valley from a strong General McLane program that has five other wrestlers also ranked statewide.

Robison qualified for the PIAA tournament as a freshman. He placed second in District 10 last winter and third in the Northwest Regional. His career record is 41-10.

He’s eligible for the regular season but likely would need a waiver from the WPIAL or PIAA to compete in the postseason. All transfers after the start of 10th grade are postseason ineligible under PIAA rules.

He joins a Quaker Valley team that’s 9-4 and ranked sixth in WPIAL Class AA under coach Mike Heinl.

Tags: Quaker Valley