Quaker Valley wrestling duo earns Powerade seeds

By: Michael Love

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 9:48 AM

The seeds in all 14 weight classes for Friday and Saturday’s Powerade Tournament at Canon McMillan High School have been released, and Quaker Valley has a pair of wrestlers in the top eight of their respective weight classes.

Sophomore Conner Redinger, a bronze medalist at states last season, is the fifth seed at 132 pounds.

Senior Geoff Magin, a 2018 PIAA qualifier, is seeded eighth at 170.

QV is one of 52 teams in the Powerade field. Wrestling begins Friday at 8:15 a.m. with pigtail matches and the rounds of 32 and 16.

QV girls face Deer Lakes again

The Quaker Valley girls basketball team will compete at the St. Joseph holiday tournament over the next two days.

The Quakers (3-3) will play Deer Lakes (5-1) in the semifinals Thursday at 3 p.m. QV fell to the Lancers 47-25 at the Deer Lakes tournament Dec. 8

The host Spartans will play Riverview at 6:30 p.m.

The championship and consolation games will be Friday.

Undefeated QV boys gearing up for Sto-Rox

The Quaker Valley boys basketball team will put its undefeated record on the line starting Friday when it plays at the West Allegheny tournament.

The Quakers (6-0) will face Sto-Rox (4-3) at 3:30 p.m., and West Allegheny (2-5) meets Ambridge (5-3) at 6:30.

QV, No. 1 in the Trib HSSN WPIAL 4A rankings, is averaging 61.8 points a game. It only is surrendering 42.8 points a contest, the best in 4A.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

Tags: Quaker Valley