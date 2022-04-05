Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero named 2022 TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Year

By:

Monday, April 4, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero carries the WPIAL championship trophy from the court after defeating Montour in Class 4A final on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero celebrates with head coach Mike Mastroianni after defeating Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero scores over Montour’s Diaun Pinkett during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero goes up to block a shot by Montour’s Tyriq Eleam during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero outreaches Lincoln Park’s L.A. Pratt for a loose ball during their Section 2-4A game on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Midland. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero celebrates after being fouled while scoring against Lincoln Park during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Previous Next

2022 WPIAL Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Adou Thiero

Quaker Valley

6-foot-6, Senior, Guard

When your father played college ball for John Calipari and your mother was selected in the WNBA draft, you grow up knowing basketball might be in your future.

Adou Thiero liked that idea.

“I definitely had something to prove,” said the Quaker Valley senior. “It wasn’t pressure or anything. But it was mostly like, ‘OK. You need to do something. Both of your parents played college basketball, so you’ve got to get there too.’”

Almamy Thiero played for Calipari at Memphis in the early 2000s before transferring to Duquesne, and Mariam Sy starred at NAIA school Oklahoma City and was drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2006.

This winter, Adou Thiero really made a name for himself on the basketball court. The 6-foot-6 point guard was a difference maker on both ends of the floor by driving to the basket and defending the rim as Quaker Valley went 27-1, won the WPIAL Class 4A title and finished as the state runner-up.

Thiero averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, a remarkable two-way effort that makes him the 2022 TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Under the bright lights of the Petersen Events Center, Thiero scored 31 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked seven shots in a 61-52 victory over Montour in the WPIAL finals while playing with a fractured thumb.

Here’s another stat to show just how difficult he was to stop with the ball in his hands: Thiero attempted 238 free throws this season, an average of 8.5 per game, and made 77%. He twice shot more than 20 in a game, including a season-high 25 attempts in a win over Highlands.

Yet, Thiero hasn’t always stood head-and-shoulders above everyone else. Three years ago, Quaker Valley’s roster listed him as a 5-foot-11 freshman. His dad stands 6-9 and his mom is 6-4, yet Thiero admits he wondered if he’d grow tall.

“I wasn’t very confident because my siblings were growing but not me,” he said. “It was kind of nerve-wracking a little bit.”

His growth spurt came after his junior season, and college coaches have taken notice. His newfound height combined with his already refined ball skills earned him Division I offers from Pitt, Kentucky, Maryland and others in recent weeks.

Calipari, now at Kentucky, traveled to Hershey last month and watched from the Giant Center seats as Thiero played in the PIAA Class 4A final.

“It was definitely a great feeling that they recognized the work that I’ve put in,” Thiero said. “It was good to see some high-major schools are interested in me.”

The NCAA recruiting calendar has a dead period that runs until Thursday. After that ends, Thiero intends to take some campus visits.

What was your favorite memory from this season?

Definitely winning the WPIAL championship. As soon as the buzzer went off everybody got up and started cheering — the whole team — and we started jumping together. That was just a great night.

What motivated your team to win?

I think it was us seniors feeling the hurt our freshman year (when QV lost in the WPIAL finals) and witnessing how sad the seniors were. That made us want it even more. We made that our goal. We wanted to come in and win it.

What makes you so good at drawing fouls?

I learned it from AAU. When I was younger, I was always smaller than everyone else. I was always playing two years up. I took that (mindset) and it stuck with me.

In a way, did you become a better player because you weren’t 6-6 as a freshman?

It definitely did. I was smaller than everyone and still finding ways to score. Now that I’m taller than most people, it should be easy for me to score.

You blocked more shots this year (65) than your first three seasons combined (38). Is that a skill you’ve worked on?

I think my genetics and my athleticism kicked in. Everything went up a little bit, so it was easier for me to time everything. My hand-eye coordination was already there. It was a matter of not having the height to block a shot.

Which excites you more, a dunk or a block?

Definitely dunk.

What was your favorite road gym to play in?

New Castle. It was always packed and the energy was always there.

Is there an NBA player you like to watch or pattern your game after?

Ja Morant. I don’t really pattern my game after him, but he’s definitely someone I like now. His explosiveness and how he’s able to get to the hoop, finish and create for his teammates.

Who will win the NCAA National Championship?

I wanted UNC to win (in the Final Four), so I’ll have to go with UNC again. I want my boy Puff (Johnson of Moon) to get one.

Besides food and water, what are three things you’d want to have on a deserted island?

Definitely someone to play basketball with. I’d have to bring a game system with me. And probably my phone.

What are your three favorite meals?

Shrimp or chicken Alfredo — they’re both good. I like teriyaki chicken. And wings.

If your team had a talent show, who would win?

It’s between Daniel Bartels and Noah Jordan. They both do band, I believe.

What’s would be your talent? Are you a singer?

I’m not sure I have a hidden talent. I definitely can’t sing.

What other sports have you tried?

I played soccer in sixth, seventh and eighth grade, and I played lacrosse in sixth and seventh. Soccer I actually liked, but I needed to focus on one sport.

With both of your parents originally being from Mali, West Africa, have you had visits there?

Yes. It’s definitely fun. As a kid, I could go there and just walk around with my cousins all day. It’s very relaxing.

Your parents’ show their pride in their heritage. Does a trip like that give you a different perspective on the world?

For me, it definitely does, because you can see how some people struggle and it just lights more fire under you. You’ve got to know where you come from.

Some social media posts have shown charitable work your family has done there. (Thiero’s father collected and distributed sports equipment and clothing). How has that effort influenced you?

It teaches me to always give back. No matter how much you have or how little you have, you can always help out people who have less than you.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Quaker Valley