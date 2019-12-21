Quaker Valley’s Annie Wicker to run for William & Mary

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 7:08 PM

Submitted by Annie Wicker Quaker Valley senior Annie Wicker signs her letter of intent to William & Mary for track. She was joined by her parents, Doug and Carolyn Wicker.

A lead from a Quaker Valley alum convinced senior Annie Wicker to sign a letter of intent to compete for the William & Mary women’s cross country and track and field teams next season.

Wicker, 17, of Sewickley, said the Williamsburg, Va., school was on her radar because of Zach Skolnekovich, a redshirt sophomore distance runner on the Tribe’s men’s teams.

“I talked to him a lot during the recruiting process and on my official visit,” Wicker said. “He was helpful and gave me good advice.”

Wicker, a two-time WPIAL Class AA cross country champion and the PIAA runner-up in the 1,600-meter run in track and field last season, said William & Mary’s academic reputation was one of the reasons she started to look at the school.

She is undecided about a major but is interested in exercise science, possibly nutrition or kinesiology. She plans to minor in Spanish.

“On my official visit, I felt like I got to know most of the girls’ team well,” she said. “They were all nice. I got a good sense of their team dynamic and focus.”

Wicker said she has a lot of respect for Tribe assistant coach Scott Jones.

“After getting in contact with (him), I felt like I connected with him, and he saw me as more than just a runner,” she said. “A lot of the advice he gave me I applied heavily during the recruiting process, which I took as a sign that his coaching style would work for me.”

Jones was impressed by Wicker’s talent and character.

“Her curiosity and mindset will enable her to capitalize on the incredible opportunities for personal growth at William & Mary,” he said. “The entire program is excited to have Annie joining us in August.

“Her presence will make us better, and we are inspired to make her better.”

Quaker Valley coach Jim Cohen said Wicker made a great decision.

“It’s a great academic school and a (Division I) cross country and track program,” Cohen said. “This will give her plenty of room for growth and development in her running.”

Wicker said she also took official visits to Pitt and Penn State.

