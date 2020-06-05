Quaker Valley’s Bailey Garbee commits to American, turns teammates into rivals

Friday, June 5, 2020 | 1:24 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Bailey Garbee committed to American on Thursday.

Quaker Valley basketball teammates Bailey Garbee and Corinne Washington made college commitments this spring to separate schools, but they’ll still see one another at least a couple of times a year.

A 5-foot-11 forward, Garbee announced a commitment Thursday to American. Her decision came several weeks after Washington committed to Boston University, making the teammates future rivals in the Patriot League.

“It’s really crazy,” Garbee said, “that of all the schools both of us could have ended up at, we end up playing each other every year, twice a year, if not more. I think that’s really cool, actually.”

Both will be seniors in the fall.

American was Garbee’s first Division I scholarship offer. It came earlier this week and she didn’t need long to decide.

The Washington D.C. school topped 20 wins in two of the past three seasons. In 2018-19, the Eagles went 22-11 and reached the WNIT. A year earlier, the team was 26-7 and reached the NCAA tournament.

American went 13-17 last season.

“I’d kind of decided beforehand that if they were to offer me, I was probably going to commit,” she said. “I loved the location and the education it offers. And I liked the culture of the basketball program that they’ve built over the last couple of years.”

Like many other recruits, Garbee couldn’t tour the campus in person because of the coronavirus pandemic but was able to take a virtual tour. The sights included Bender Arena, the school’s 4,500-seat gym.

“The buildings were really nice,” she said. “I liked the basketball court. Everything about (the campus) was really cool. I also like that you can take a little shuttle into D.C.”

Garbee comes from an athletic family. Her brother Tyler was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds last summer.

While trapped at home, she’s passed the time this spring shooting on the hoop outside her house preparing for next season. Quaker Valley went 17-7 last season, reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals and the PIAA first round.

With two Division I recruits coming back, the Quakers should contend again.

She plays AAU basketball with Drill for Skill and credited coaches John Miller and R.J. Brown for helping her draw an offer from American.

“They were the biggest part,” Garbee said. “They helped me by sending out my highlights tapes. John Miller was the one who first got in contact with American.”

Boston University and American split their two regular-season matchups last season. They met for a third time in the Patriot League tournament and Boston won 46-44.

“(Corinne) was excited and texted me congratulations,” Garbee said. “She can’t get rid of me that easy.”

