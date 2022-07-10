Quaker Valley’s Bulger set to begin quest for 4th WPIAL golf title

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger putts on Hole 17 during the WPIAL Class 2A girls golf championship on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Hannastown Golf Club.

High school golf starts in a month.

That’s when Quaker Valley senior Eva Bulger officially will begin her quest to win a fourth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship.

Although if you ask Bulger, it’s more about team goals than personal aspirations.

Quaker Valley does not have a girls golf program, so Bulger, and a few other girls, compete on the boys team.

“I’m committed to doing all I can to help our team be successful this season,” she said. “My teammates are awesome. We are excited about the upcoming season and are all singularly focused on a team championship in ‘22. Our coach has been supportive and great.”

Last year, the left-handed Bulger became just the third player in WPIAL girls golf history to win three straight individual championships.

Bulger carded a 72 at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg — including an eagle on No. 18 — to capture the WPIAL title by four strokes over then-senior Meghan Zambruno of Greensburg Central Catholic.

Bulger joined Jodi Figley of Hopewell (1983-86) and Caroline Wrigley of North Allegheny (2016-18) as three-time champions.

“I just tried to play my game. I’m happy with how I played,” the talented Bulger said afterwards.

Bulger won the WPIAL Class 2A championship in 2019 with a 10-over par 82 at Diamond Run. As a sophomore, she improved her winning score by five strokes at Allegheny Country Club.

The 5-foot-4 Bulger also earned her second straight sectional medalist honor last year, reeling in the Section 1-2A title by six strokes with a 5-over 76.

Bulger has been preparing for the 2022 season with appearances in the Women’s Western Junior at Aurora Country Club in Chicago, the recent Pennsylvania Junior Girls championship in Lebanon, Pa., plus a couple of American Junior Golf Association events.

“I practice and work on basic fundamentals daily,” she said.

One of Bulger’s best rounds of the summer was her 75 attained at Lebanon Country Club at the PJG championship.

“My favorite golf course is the one I’m playing that day,” Bulger said. “I know that I tried my best (at Lebanon), and know I gave it my all.”

Bulger participated in soccer for several years but decided to focus on golf, a game she began playing at an early age.

“My mother used to take my older brothers and I to the golf course at a pretty young age,” she said. “I think I played in a kids golf tournament for the first time at age 9. Most of the girls I first met then are still at it and have become really good players and friends.”

Bulger said she doesn’t have a particular strength when on the links.

“It seems to change depending on the day,” she said.

Three other returning starters for the Quakers are seniors Jackson Bould and Adam Renner and sophomore Ethan Dai.

“I know Eva and Jackson have been working hard on their games this summer and have participated in a number of tournaments, as well,” QV coach Greg Vecchi said. “They both are top-of-the-class golfers because they love it and work so hard at getting better.

“Ethan Dai falls into that same category. He is very impressive, as well, as he showed last year as a starting freshman. And with Adam Renner being a senior this season, we have a strong core coming back.”

Bould has advanced to the WPIAL finals all three years of his high school career. Dai also qualified last season.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an expectation of mine to win WPIALs and states, both individual and team, but it’s definitely a huge goal I’m aiming for,” Bould said. “I think I’ve done pretty well so far in my high school golf career, with a couple of peaks and also valleys along the way — thinking back to my success as an individual late last year and also our challenges as a team at Cedarbrook the last couple of years.”

Bould, who has a 4.33 GPA, also is a member of the QV baseball team as a pitcher/first baseman. He was one of the anchors of the pitching staff this spring, compiling a 2-2 record with 20 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings.

The athletic Bould has been competing in various amateur and junior golf tournaments this summer.

“I’m looking forward my senior season,” he said. “I’m super excited. We have four returning starters and young talent to add in. It should be a lot of fun and a great opportunity.”

