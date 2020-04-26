Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington adds Duquesne scholarship offer
Sunday, April 26, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington, one of the WPIAL’s top juniors, added a scholarship offer Saturday from Duquesne women’s basketball coach Dan Burt.
It’s the second offer this month for the 5-foot-11 guard, who added Boston University on April 20. The 18-point scorer earned all-section honors this season and was named third-team all-state in Class 4A.
The Quakers went 17-7, reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals and the PIAA first round.
The two new offers join a list that included Robert Morris, Bethune-Cookman, Colgate, Kennesaw State, Mount St. Mary’s and Western Michigan.
Duquesne went 20-11 last season under Burt and reached the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament.
