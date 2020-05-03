Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington commits to Boston University

Sunday, May 3, 2020 | 7:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington and Riverview’s Sydney McDonough fight for a loose ball Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Walter Dlubak Athletic Center.

There’s a third Division I basketball player in the Washington household.

Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington, one of the WPIAL’s top juniors, committed Sunday to Boston University over offers from Duquesne, Robert Morris and others. Her brother, Coletrane, was a sophomore this winter at Drexel and her father Jesse played basketball at Yale.

The 5-foot-11 guard/forward averaged 16.7 points for the Quakers, who went 17-7 and reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.

She added an offer from Boston University coach Marisa Moseley two weeks ago. Moseley, a former BU standout and UConn assistant, is entering her third season as coach.

The Terriers went 18-12 last season, 12-6 in the Patriot League.

We are proud of you Corinne!

✊????????????????????????????✊???? https://t.co/SjIpZv8FxS — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) May 3, 2020

