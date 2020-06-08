Quaker Valley’s Dom Reiter named Gatorade Pa. Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Monday, June 8, 2020 | 10:23 AM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Dom Reiter (center) and teammates get set to hoist the PIAA Class AA championship trophy Nov. 15, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Last fall, Dom Reiter led the Quaker Valley boys soccer team to WPIAL and PIAA titles, and the accolades are still coming for the Pitt-bound forward.

On Monday, six months after being named the Trib HSSN Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Reiter was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Reiter finished with 55 goals and 24 assists as the Quakers finished 24-2, with their only two losses coming in their first three games of the year.

But, to showcase his impact on the field, here are all of Dominic's goals in the 2019 WPIAL and PIAA playoffs. This includes a WPIAL championship winning goal and the opening goal in the PIAA finals victory. Congratulations, Dominic. We can't wait to see what you do next! pic.twitter.com/fBioLzvYG7 — Quaker Valley Boys Soccer (@qv_soccer) June 8, 2020

Reiter’s senior season was one for the record books and capped off an exceptional high school career.

He only scored one goal and tallied three assists as a freshman, and he scored six goals and tallied nine assists as a sophomore. During Quaker Valley’s run to a WPIAL championship appearance in 2018-19, Reiter had a breakout year with 23 goals and 17 assists.

In his four-year career, Reiter was a two-time state champion, a two-time WPIAL champion, a four-time section champion and set single-season school records for goals, points and hat tricks. He finished his high school career with 85 goals and 53 assists.

Not only was Reiter consistent, but he shined on the biggest stages as a senior. Against Deer Lakes in the WPIAL championship, Reiter scored twice, including the winning goal in overtime.

Here is the 2OT Golden Goal from QV v DL pic.twitter.com/wB8HSgEwIa — SamHall (@SamDHallJr) March 27, 2020

He also scored once and had an assist in the PIAA championship game.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

