Quaker Valley’s Huang seeking more hardware at PIAA meet

Friday, March 6, 2020 | 5:15 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley's Isabel Huang competes in the 100-yard backstroke during the WPIAL Class AA swimming and diving championships Feb. 28 at Trees Pool.

After earning two gold medals at the WPIAL Class AA championship, Quaker Valley sophomore swimmer Isabel Huang looks forward to more awards at the PIAA meet Friday and Saturday at Bucknell.

“My main goal is to continue dropping time, but I also hope to make the podium in both of my events and possibly get our relays to finals,” said Huang, a Sewickley Academy student who competes for the Quakers as part of a cooperative sponsorship. “I will be a lot more confident there because I know from last year what to expect.”

Huang, who lives in Franklin Park, repeated as WPIAL champion in the girls 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 6.04 seconds and the 100 backstroke (57 seconds).

She anchored the 200 freestyle relay team (1:41) that placed third and the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.38) that was fourth.

Junior Halle Wagner, freshman Ella Fuener and senior Sophie Besterman joined her in both relays.

The Quakers finished tied for fifth in the team rankings.

“I was a lot more excited when I won in comparison to last year,” Huang said. “I felt more pressure going into the meet.

“I was more confident about the process and what swimming in the pool at Pitt would feel like, but unsure about the outcomes.”

Quaker Valley coach Alexis Glenn said Huang has gained confidence since last season.

“It has been incredibly rewarding for me to watch her develop,” said Glenn, in her second season with the Quakers. “She’s an incredibly talented swimmer.

“I’m excited to see what she can accomplish this time around.”

Huang took fifth in the 200 individual medley and 11th in the 100 backstroke in last season’s PIAA championship.

