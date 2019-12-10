Quaker Valley’s Mike Mastroianni earns career win No. 500

Monday, December 9, 2019 | 9:40 PM

Quaker Valley boys basketball coach Mike Mastroianni gives direction during a practice on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Mastroianni is nearing his 500th career win.

It was a matter of when, not if, Quaker Valley boys basketball coach Mike Mastroianni would get career win No. 500.

It happened Monday night as the Quakers held off Albert Gallatin to escape with a 54-51 victory and deliver Mastroianni another milestone victory.

Mike Mastroianni and the Quaker Valley Boys’ Basketball Class of 2020! Career record is now 500-205! #US pic.twitter.com/gxC0khwuzy — Quaker Valley Basketball (@QVBasketball) December 10, 2019

Entering the season, Mastroianni needed two wins to reach the milestone as he had an overall record of 498-205, a .708 winning percentage. On Saturday, the Quakers beat Sharpsville, 68-44, at the Lincoln Park Hall of Fame tournament at Geneva College.

In the past three years, the Quakers have played in three WPIAL Class 4A title games, twice made a run to the PIAA semifinals and produced an overall record of 72-11.

On Monday, two sophomores led the way for the Quakers as Markus Frank scored 23 points and Adou Thiero added 12.

