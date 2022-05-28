Quaker Valley’s Nora Johns defends title in PIAA Class 2A 300 hurdles

Saturday, May 28, 2022 | 5:20 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Nora Johns wins the PIAA Class 2A girls 300-meter hurdles Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Shippensburg University.

SHIPPENSBURG — Quaker Valley’s Nora Johns shocked herself when she won the Class 2A 300-meter hurdles at last year’s PIAA track and field championships.

Johns said she continued to shock herself by winning her second consecutive title Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

The junior edged Bedford sophomore Autumn Becker by less than a hundredth of a second. Johns ran a 44.78 and Becker a 44.87.

Riverside freshman Callie Wetzell placed third, running a 45.73.

“It’s so exciting to win again,” Johns said. “I’m overly thrilled, I can’t believe it.”

Johns also was the WPIAL champion. She said winning again is still surprising, especially since she’s splitting her time with AAU basketball.

“It’s a little surprising anytime you win a state championship,” Johns said. “It wasn’t as surprising as winning last year because I was new to it. It’s still the same feeling.”

Johns said she knew the race would be tight. When she made the final turn, she felt the other girls on her tail.

She did give up playing some basketball, missing a trip to Atlantic City this weekend, and she missed a few practices to stay fresh for states.

“I had to give it my all,” Johns said. “I felt the girls right behind me. I was leading off the turn, and I knew I had to keep going.”

Now she can attempt to win a third title next year.

