Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember getting settled in as new Quakers quarterback

Sunday, September 27, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley quarterback Patrick Cutchember works out during practice on Aug. 12, 2020, in Leetsdale.

One thing every football coach looks for in his quarterback is an ability to move from one play to the next.

Most coaches want their signal-callers to be able to forget mistakes and handle the next play with a clear head. Though he hadn’t played varsity quarterback before this season, Quaker Valley junior Patrick Cutchember showed coach Ron Balog that quality.

“Coming off of a good sophomore year, one thing you find out about him really quick is that he just doesn’t get shaken up,” Balog said. “It’s kind of like water off a duck’s back. It kind of just rolls right off of him, and he’s ready to go the next play. But, of course, he has all the physical tools to basically do anything he wants.”

Cutchember said he’s always taken pride in keeping an even keel, and he’s tried to elevate that quality this season in order to succeed in his new position.

“Throughout my football career, all my coaches have always told me to have a short-term memory because it really helps you play better,” Cutchember said. “If you’re worried about what you did on the last play or the last two plays, you’re not completely focused on playing your best on the next play you have coming up.”

Although the Quakers still are getting their feet underneath them for the 2020 season after two losses, Cutchember has been one of the bright spots. On Sept. 18, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback carried the ball 30 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns while and completed six of his 16 pass attempts for 103 yards.

Cutchember’s performance came a week after Quaker Valley suffered a big loss to defending WPIAL Class 2A champion Avonworth. But it also came on the heels of an offensive philosophy change as the Quakers switched from an option-style offense to a single-wing attack, which they ran last year.

“I liked it last year, and I like it again this year,” Cutchember said. “It’s something that kids on the team remember from last year so they can help kids on the team who struggling, who might not be able to learn it as quick.”

Cutchember has assimilated to his new role rather quickly. With another year of development to go, Balog believes that Cutchember could be a special player.

“His potential level is limitless just because of the fact that he likes to work and get better,” Balog said. “He has all the physical tools, and as long as he keeps the same mindset of wanting to learn, wanting to work and wanting to get better, the sky is the limit.”

While he’s had some success through the beginning of the year, the athletic junior quarterback still is looking to improve.

“I just want to be able to get more comfortable with the position and be able to complete more passes,” Cutchember said. “I just want to get better at being a better quarterback, and maybe down the road we can open up the offense a little more and the passing game can be a real threat for us.”

