Quick start, experienced roster boost Quaker Valley hockey team

Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Luke Flowers (right) scored 11 goals last season, tied for second on the team.

After one game, the Quaker Valley hockey team already was ahead of last year’s pace.

QV lost its first four PIHL games last season en route to a 6-11 record and didn’t attain its first victory until Jan. 12 against Westmont Hilltop.

The Quakers opened the 2021-22 season Oct. 4 with a 3-0 victory at home against Beaver.

QV hockey is celebrating its 25th birthday. After fielding a junior varsity squad in its inaugural season, the Quakers have competed at the varsity level for the past 24 years.

Kevin Quinn, who has coached the Quakers since the program’s inception, said this year’s team is experienced and focused on having a successful season.

“We prepare each year to win our division, qualify for the playoffs and win the Penguin Cup,” Quinn said. “Even in our most lean years, we must strive to reach those goals.

“We have some seniors and juniors that have played a lot of varsity hockey.”

The Quakers have been working diligently on developing team chemistry during early-season practice sessions.

“With fall sports and other commitments, it is hard to develop,” Quinn said, “but we are working hard on it.”

Freshman goaltender Landon Buterbaugh registered the shutout in QV’s season opener in his first varsity game. Buterbaugh turned in a 13-save performance.

“We were pretty sloppy in the first game,” Quinn said. “We just couldn’t score. Landon did very well. He is an exciting addition to our varsity team and has a bright future ahead.”

Noah Mattie, Ben Carlson and Braden Steffey netted a goal apiece for the Quakers. Carlson and Steffey are junior forwards who ranked among the team’s leading offensive players in 2020-21.

Senior defenseman/forward Max Quinn led QV in scoring a year ago with 13 goals and 13 assists and was complemented by forwards Luke Flowers and Kyle Rice with 11 goals apiece. Flowers is a junior this season, and Rice is a senior.

Buterbaugh has taken over at the goaltending position for sophomore Holly Collins, who started in the net as a freshman last year. Collins has been out of the lineup with an injury.

The Quakers, who compete in Class A, have five seniors, five juniors, five sophomores and three freshman on the roster.

Senior leadership is provided by Mattie, from his forward position, Quinn, Rice and defensemen Hayden Earlewine and Bob Carey, who was credited with an assist in QV’s season opener.

Quinn, the team captain, and Earlewine, an alternate captain, are the anchors of the defensive corps.

“Will Watson also is a very strong defenseman who had a great freshman season,” Quinn said.

The Quakers top two lines consist of Carlson, Mattie and Rice along with the junior trio of Riley Moore, Steffey and Flowers.

Carter Siuciak, a junior, and sophomores Coleman Carey, John McHenry and Noah Kenneweg skate on third line.

“Quinn Figley is a freshman playing forward for us,” coach Quinn said. “Thomas Orie is a freshmen defensemen.”

Quaker Valley was a member of the PIHL Southwest Division last winter along with Chartiers Valley, North Hills and South Park. The Quakers have moved this year into the Northwest, which also includes Beaver, Blackhawk and McDowell.

“The Northwest is a new division for us,” coach Quinn said, “and we are ready the challenge.”

QV experienced a late start to its 2020-21 campaign. After the school went through a two-week shutdown because of a coronavirus exposure, the Quakers were able to practice only three times before playing their first game Nov. 9 against South Park.

Two years ago, the Quakers qualified for the playoffs via a 7-7 record in the Class AA Northwest Division, and finished 7-11 overall.

Tags: Quaker Valley