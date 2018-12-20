QV wrestling team holds on for section win

By: Michael Love

Thursday, December 20, 2018 | 2:45 PM

It came down to the final bout, but the Quaker Valley wrestling team produced a 39-32 victory over Hopewell on Wednesday in a Class AA, Section 2B match.

The Quakers upped their section record to 2-0 on the season.

Archer Eubanks pinned his way to victory in 1 minutes, 48 seconds at 106 to finalize the seven-point win.

Cole White started things off with a forfeit win at 113 as QV captured seven bouts overall.

John Rocco Kazalas (145), Patrick Cutchember (170) and Amir McCrackin (195) added pins, while Justin Richey (120) was victorious by regular decision.

Geoff Magin (182) picked up an addition six points for the Quakers with a forfeit.

Sewickley Academy boys hope to maintain win streak

The Sewickley Academy boys basketball team will go for four in a row and attempt to up their Section 3-2A record to 2-0 as it visits Shenango on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers haven’t played since Saturday’s 35-point victory over Akron Coventry, Ohio at The Clash II event at Geneva College.

Sewickley Academy is averaging 68.8 points per game this season and surrendering 56.4.

Shenango is 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the section. It has won two in a row. That includes a 63-49 victory over Mohawk on Tuesday in its section opener.

Panthers girls basketball visits Quigley

The Sewickley Academy girls basketball team also will hit the road Thursday and will take on Quigley Catholic in Section 1-1A at 7 p.m.

After a four-point win over Vincentian in its section opener, the Panthers (3-2, 1-1) suffered a 71-39 loss at Rochester on Monday.

Quigley Catholic, 2-3 overall, opened its section slate with a 59-7 win at Cornell on Monday.

Sewickley Academy hopes to snap a 26-game losing streak to Quigley in section play.

