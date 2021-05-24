Rain alters WPIAL baseball, softball playoff schedules Monday
By:
Monday, May 24, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Rain forced the WPIAL to revamp Monday’s playoff schedules for baseball and softball, moving some games to new sites and postponing others to Tuesday.
In baseball, the Class A and 4A quarterfinals will be played Monday — some at new sites — while semifinal games in all other classifications were delayed a day.
All softball games remained as scheduled Monday with two exceptions:
In Class 2A, Laurel vs. Burgettstown was moved to 2:30 p.m. Monday at West Mifflin.
In Class 4A, Montour vs. Highlands was postponed to 4 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny.
Baseball
Class 4A quarterfinals
Blackhawk vs. Highlands at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m. Monday
West Mifflin vs. New Castle at Norwin, 4:30 p.m. Monday
Montour vs. Quaker Valley at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m. Monday
North Catholic vs. Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m. Monday
Class A quarterfinals
Eden Christian vs. West Greene at Norwin, 2 p.m. Monday
Union vs. OLSH at Pullman Park, Butler, 5 p.m. Monday
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverview at Latrobe, 4 p.m. Monday
Rochester vs. Jefferson-Morgan at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m. Monday
Class 6A semifinals
North Allegheny vs. Butler, Tuesday (site/time TBA)
Norwin vs. Hempfield at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Class 5A semifinals
Bethel Park vs. West Allegheny at Shaler, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
Franklin Regional vs. Peters Township at Latrobe, 4 p.m. Tuesday
Class 2A semifinals
Seton LaSalle vs. Serra Catholic at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
Shenango vs. Carmichaels at Norwin, Tuesday (time TBA)
Softball
Class 4A quarterfinals
Elizabeth Forward vs. Knoch at Plum, 5 p.m. Monday
Beaver vs. Yough at Peterswood Park, Peters Township, 3 p.m. Monday
West Mifflin vs. Burrell at Plum, 3 p.m. Monday
Montour vs. Highlands at North Allegheny, 4 p.m. Tuesday
Class 2A quarterfinals
Ligonier Valley vs. Neshannock at Mars, 4 p.m. Monday
OLSH vs. Shenango at Mars, 2 p.m. Monday
Laurel vs. Burgettstown at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m. Monday
Frazier vs. Chartiers-Houston at Peterswood Park, Peters Township, 1 p.m. Monday
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Baseball• Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for May 23, 2021
• This week on Trib HSSN: Week of May 24, 2021
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports: Monday, May 24, 2021
• Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL baseball playoff capsules for May 24, 2021
• Westmoreland WPIAL baseball playoff capsules for May 24, 2021