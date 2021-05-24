Rain alters WPIAL baseball, softball playoff schedules Monday

By:

Monday, May 24, 2021 | 1:27 PM

Metro Creative

Rain forced the WPIAL to revamp Monday’s playoff schedules for baseball and softball, moving some games to new sites and postponing others to Tuesday.

In baseball, the Class A and 4A quarterfinals will be played Monday — some at new sites — while semifinal games in all other classifications were delayed a day.

All softball games remained as scheduled Monday with two exceptions:

In Class 2A, Laurel vs. Burgettstown was moved to 2:30 p.m. Monday at West Mifflin.

In Class 4A, Montour vs. Highlands was postponed to 4 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny.

Baseball

Class 4A quarterfinals

Blackhawk vs. Highlands at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m. Monday

West Mifflin vs. New Castle at Norwin, 4:30 p.m. Monday

Montour vs. Quaker Valley at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m. Monday

North Catholic vs. Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m. Monday

Class A quarterfinals

Eden Christian vs. West Greene at Norwin, 2 p.m. Monday

Union vs. OLSH at Pullman Park, Butler, 5 p.m. Monday

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverview at Latrobe, 4 p.m. Monday

Rochester vs. Jefferson-Morgan at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m. Monday

Class 6A semifinals

North Allegheny vs. Butler, Tuesday (site/time TBA)

Norwin vs. Hempfield at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 5A semifinals

Bethel Park vs. West Allegheny at Shaler, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Franklin Regional vs. Peters Township at Latrobe, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Class 2A semifinals

Seton LaSalle vs. Serra Catholic at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Shenango vs. Carmichaels at Norwin, Tuesday (time TBA)

Softball

Class 4A quarterfinals

Elizabeth Forward vs. Knoch at Plum, 5 p.m. Monday

Beaver vs. Yough at Peterswood Park, Peters Township, 3 p.m. Monday

West Mifflin vs. Burrell at Plum, 3 p.m. Monday

Montour vs. Highlands at North Allegheny, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Class 2A quarterfinals

Ligonier Valley vs. Neshannock at Mars, 4 p.m. Monday

OLSH vs. Shenango at Mars, 2 p.m. Monday

Laurel vs. Burgettstown at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m. Monday

Frazier vs. Chartiers-Houston at Peterswood Park, Peters Township, 1 p.m. Monday

