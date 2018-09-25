Rain postpones WPIAL AAA semifinal at Hannastown

By: Tribune-Review

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 2:12 PM

Hannastown Golf Club head professional Craig Mankins said too much rain the past two weeks and heavy rain the past 12 hours forced the postponement of the WPIAL Class AAA semifinal on Tuesday at his course.

The tournament will now be played on Thursday with the first tee time at 8:30a.m.

Mankins said every green had standing water and so did a lot of the roughs, especially the lowlands along the creek (Nos. 3, 4 and 5).

First it was the remnants of Hurricane Florence which dropped 10 inches of rain on Sept 8, 9 and 10. Then the course got another 3 inches of rain last week and then more on Monday night.

“It was just too much for the course to handle,” Mankins said.

Some of the top golfers in Class AAA are schedule to play at Hannastown.

They include: Latrobe senior Brady Pevarnik, Franklin Regional senior Palmer Jackson, Central Catholic seniors Jimmy Meyers and Neil Shipley, Fox Chapel senior Gregor Meyer (2016 champion), Pine-Richland junior Donnie Professori and senior Rico Sciulli and Greensburg Salem senior Jack Oberdorf. All were WPIAL placewinners in 2017.

The semifinal qualifier at Youghiogheny Country Club went as scheduled.

The WPIAL Class AAA Championship is Oct. 2 at Oakmont Country Club. Meyer was the 2016 winner at Oakmont.