Rankings: Class 2A in District 6 is tight
By:
Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 9:40 PM
The PIAA District 6 football rankings have been posted through Week 5.
There still are three games involving District 6 that need to be completed Monday and Tuesday.
Here are the top teams in each classification:
6A: State College (6-0); 5A Hollidaysburg (2-4); 4A: Bellefonte (5-1); 3A: Bald Eagle Area (5-1); 2A Richland (6-0) and A: Bishop Guilfoyle (5-1).
Class 2A has three undefeated teams: Richland, Bellwood-Antis and Ligonier Valley. Richland moved past Bellwood-Antis for the first time this year after the Rams defeated Westmont Hilltop, a Class 3A team.
District 6 isn’t strictly teams from the district. There are also teams from District 8 (Pittsburgh City League) and District 9
Here are the current rankings.
PIAA District 6 Rankings
6A
1. State College (6-0), 670; T2. Altoona (1-5) and Mifflin County (1-5) 110.
5A
1. Hollidaysburg (2-4) 240; 2. Brashear (1-5) 80; 3. Central Mountain (0-6) 0.
4A
1. Bellefonte (5-1) 580; 2. Clearfield (5-1) 570; 3. Juniata (2-3) 200; T4. Bradford (0-6), DuBois (0-6) and Johnstown (0-6) 0.
3A
1. Bald Eagle Area (5-1) 620; 2. Westmont Hilltop (3-3) 350; 3. Central (Martinsburg) (3-3) 340; 4. Tyrone (2-4) 230; T5. Central Cambria (2-4) and Huntingdon (2-4) 220; 7. Penn Cambria (1-4) 110; 8. Philipsburg-Osceola (1-5) 100; 9. Forest Hills (0-6) 0.
2A
1. Richland (6-0) 740; 2. Bellwood-Antis (6-0) 720; 3. Ligonier Valley (6-0) 710; 4. Penns Valley (5-1) 670; 5. Marion Center (5-1) 580; 6. Cambria Heights (3-3) 350; 7. Bishop Carroll (3-3) 340; 8. Southern Huntingdon (3-3) 310; 9. West Shamokin (2-4) 210; 10. Mount Union (1-4) 110; 11. West Branch (1-5) 100.
A
1. Bishop Guilfoyle (4-1) 540; 2. Homer-Center (5-1) 630; 3. Portage (5-1) 620; 4. Claysburg-Kimmel (4-1) 480; 5. Glendale (4-2) and Juniata Valley (4-2) 470; 7. Saltsburg (4-2) 450; 8. Bishop McCort (3-3) 380; 9. Purchase Line (3-3) 360; 10. Northern Cambria (2-4) 230; T11. Blacklick Valley (2-4), Ferndale (2-4) and Moshannon Valley (2-4) 220; 14. Penns Manor (2-4) 210; 15. Blairsville (1-5) 100; T16. Conemaugh Valley (0-0), United (0-0) and Williamsburg (0-6) 0.
Note: Three games have not been played: Monday: Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle and Juniata at Pine Grove; Tuesday: Mount Union at Claysburg-Kimmel.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.
