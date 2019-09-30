Rankings: Class 2A in District 6 is tight

By:

Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 9:40 PM

A yard marker is used in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Middle Tennessee and Duke Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The PIAA District 6 football rankings have been posted through Week 5.

There still are three games involving District 6 that need to be completed Monday and Tuesday.

Here are the top teams in each classification:

6A: State College (6-0); 5A Hollidaysburg (2-4); 4A: Bellefonte (5-1); 3A: Bald Eagle Area (5-1); 2A Richland (6-0) and A: Bishop Guilfoyle (5-1).

Class 2A has three undefeated teams: Richland, Bellwood-Antis and Ligonier Valley. Richland moved past Bellwood-Antis for the first time this year after the Rams defeated Westmont Hilltop, a Class 3A team.

District 6 isn’t strictly teams from the district. There are also teams from District 8 (Pittsburgh City League) and District 9

Here are the current rankings.

PIAA District 6 Rankings

6A

1. State College (6-0), 670; T2. Altoona (1-5) and Mifflin County (1-5) 110.

5A

1. Hollidaysburg (2-4) 240; 2. Brashear (1-5) 80; 3. Central Mountain (0-6) 0.

4A

1. Bellefonte (5-1) 580; 2. Clearfield (5-1) 570; 3. Juniata (2-3) 200; T4. Bradford (0-6), DuBois (0-6) and Johnstown (0-6) 0.

3A

1. Bald Eagle Area (5-1) 620; 2. Westmont Hilltop (3-3) 350; 3. Central (Martinsburg) (3-3) 340; 4. Tyrone (2-4) 230; T5. Central Cambria (2-4) and Huntingdon (2-4) 220; 7. Penn Cambria (1-4) 110; 8. Philipsburg-Osceola (1-5) 100; 9. Forest Hills (0-6) 0.

2A

1. Richland (6-0) 740; 2. Bellwood-Antis (6-0) 720; 3. Ligonier Valley (6-0) 710; 4. Penns Valley (5-1) 670; 5. Marion Center (5-1) 580; 6. Cambria Heights (3-3) 350; 7. Bishop Carroll (3-3) 340; 8. Southern Huntingdon (3-3) 310; 9. West Shamokin (2-4) 210; 10. Mount Union (1-4) 110; 11. West Branch (1-5) 100.

A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (4-1) 540; 2. Homer-Center (5-1) 630; 3. Portage (5-1) 620; 4. Claysburg-Kimmel (4-1) 480; 5. Glendale (4-2) and Juniata Valley (4-2) 470; 7. Saltsburg (4-2) 450; 8. Bishop McCort (3-3) 380; 9. Purchase Line (3-3) 360; 10. Northern Cambria (2-4) 230; T11. Blacklick Valley (2-4), Ferndale (2-4) and Moshannon Valley (2-4) 220; 14. Penns Manor (2-4) 210; 15. Blairsville (1-5) 100; T16. Conemaugh Valley (0-0), United (0-0) and Williamsburg (0-6) 0.

Note: Three games have not been played: Monday: Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle and Juniata at Pine Grove; Tuesday: Mount Union at Claysburg-Kimmel.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Blairsville, Homer-Center, Ligonier Valley, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, Saltsburg, United, West Shamokin