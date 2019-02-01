Razor-close basketball rematches top Friday’s 3 things to watch in HS sports

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, February 1, 2019 | 11:54 AM

There are only two or three section games left for WPIAL boys basketball teams. Much of the playoff field is already set, but many teams are still battling for a better position.

Here are three games to watch Friday night (if they’re not postponed by weather).

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Moon (18-0, 11-0) is the only boys basketball team in the WPIAL still undefeated. Chartiers Valley (14-3, 9-2) came close to ending that a few weeks ago when the Tigers escaped with a 69-64 victory on Jan. 8.

The Section 2-5A teams rematch at Moon.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport (Note: Postponed to 12:30 p.m., Saturday)

School records fell the first time these teams met.

McKeesport junior Deamontae Diggs broke his school’s single-game scoring record with 42 points. Woodland Hills senior Keandre Bowles broke his school’s record with 43 that night.

The teams combined for 187 points (96-91) as Woodland Hills (15-3, 9-1) edged McKeesport (9-8, 6-3) in Section 1-5A. The teams rematch at McKeesport.

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley (Note: Postponed to Monday)

Deer Lakes (13-4, 9-0) has controlled Section 3-3A this season, but second-place Steel Valley (11-7, 7-3) gave the Lancers a challenge in their first matchup. Deer Lakes won 59-58 at home on Jan. 8.

They’ll rematch at Steel Valley.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.