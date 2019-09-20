Rebuilding girls golf team making progress at Pine-Richland

Friday, September 20, 2019 | 7:52 PM

In many ways, the Pine-Richland girls golf team is at the beginning of a new era.

Former PIAA Class AAA individual champ and three-time section champ Lauren Freyvogel has begun her college golf career at Penn State, and the team’s second-leading golfer from last season, Aiyana Chopra, also graduated.

And the Rams (2-6, 2-5) are under a new coach, Jared Slimm.

While Slimm admits there is plenty of building to do, it’s a process he said has been notably positive.

“We kind of felt that there would be some development for the team this season,” he said. “Losing Lauren and Aiyana, they’re extremely strong golfers, and we knew it may not look the same from a team perspective.

“That’s why we’re concentrating more on progressing as individuals, and, in time, that will help us see these scores drop as a team. I think we’ve been successful with that, and while our record may not match up to what it’s been the last couple of years, we’ve been successful in growing as a team.”

Back and to lead the way are Emmerson Dickson and Carlin Carion. The juniors have managed to finish consistently in the one-two spots for the Rams. That level of consistency from Dickson and Carion has been key to the team’s overall performance, Slimm said.

“They’ve really taken the reins from the first or second week of the season and have been reliable all the way through. They’ve been shooting in the low 50s, and they’re dipping into the 40s now and then,” Slimm said.

The Rams’ seniors, Carson Heil and Sedona Rocher, also have been contributing significantly in terms of scoring and leadership.

Juniors Hannah McNamara and Brie Ruby are stepping up their games as well. Slimm said their continued progression this season bodes well for their ability to fill important roles next season.

