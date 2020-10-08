Red-hot Birdie picking A-K Valley games with expert precision

Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 3:01 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jeremiah Nelson tackles Plum’s William Guzzi last Friday.

Last Week: 8-1 (89%)

Overall: 33-6 (85%)

It’s October or as the Birdie likes to call it, hoodie and shorts season.

“There’s nothing better than this time of the year, but you won’t catch me in a hoodie just yet. I’m too hot this season,” the prep high school fanatic said.

There’s nothing worse than when the Birdie is on a heater, and through the first four weeks of the season, he is on a roll like none other. He’s only missed six picks all season long, and he’s a little disappointed that he’s not perfect.

“The Cavs let me down this past week. I really thought they’d get that second win of the year,” The Birdie squawked. “And of course, those pesky Blue Devils out there at Leechburg let me down against Springdale. No one has been worse than the Golden Rams, though. They let me down two straight weeks. Couldn’t go with them against the Mustangs, although they did have it for a half.”

Speaking of heaters, the Birdie insists he doesn’t need one at any games this fall, although some parents might be looking for one. Some football teams around the Valley are hot.

The Springdale Dynamos are on fire with their second straight 4-0 start while scoring 40-plus points per game. The Plum Mustangs must have conjured up a magic recipe in the offseason because they are firing on all cylinders.

“They have guys all over the place,” the Birdie said. “You stop one guy and another guy scores on you. Class 4A might be in trouble.”

The Birdie didn’t get to see them last week because their opponent canceled their season, but the Apollo-Ridge Vikings are also undefeated. Led by a talented group of seniors, the Vikings are hot and coach John Skiba might have been a little worried their bye week would cause them to cool off.

“Ohhhh, if I know Skiba, he’ll have his guys fired up this week. No way they cool off this season,” the Birdie said.

You know what they say — never walk away from a heater — so with that, the Birdie gave his Week 5 picks.

• Jeannette (3-1, 3-1) at Springdale (4-0, 4-0) — It’s the Valley News Dispatch game of the week for a reason. With two solid defenses and two high-scoring offenses, it’s a battle between a team trying to prove itself and a team that’s living up to expectations. I’ll go with the established team. Jeannette, 45-38

• Kiski Area (1-2, 0-2) at Fox Chapel (1-3, 1-1) — The Foxes got their first win of the season last week, and the Cavaliers are in search of their second. With a solid team performance, the away team will come out on top. Kiski Area, 17-14

• Indiana (2-2, 2-2) at Highlands (1-3, 1-3) — The Golden Rams are on a three-game losing streak. Expect it to stop here. They are hungry for another win. Highlands, 28-14

• Mars (3-1, 3-1) at Knoch (0-4, 0-4) — It’s a tough year for the Knights, and it doesn’t get any easier with this matchup. Mars, 35-7

• Plum (4-0, 4-0) at Hampton (3-1, 3-1) — The Mustangs are cruising and they are motivated. Don’t expect the Talbots to hold them back. Plum, 35-14

• Deer Lakes (0-4, 0-4) at Burrell (1-2, 1-3) — The Bucs are reeling with three straights losses after facing two of the top teams in conference, but they’ll come through in Week 5 in their first game on the new turf. Burrell, 28-7

• Derry (1-3, 1-2) at Valley (1-2, 1-2) — The Vikings are coming in fresh after their game with Freeport was called off. This could be an interesting one. I think the Vikings come out on top. Valley, 14-7

• Freeport (2-1, 2-0) at East Allegheny (3-1, 2-1) — The Yellowjackets are coming off a bye week, but East Allegheny has too much firepower. East Allegheny, 28-14

• Shady Side Academy (0-2, 0-1) at Apollo-Ridge (3-0, 1-0) — The Vikings have the potential to go undefeated this season. Shady Side Academy won’t ruin that opportunity. Apollo-Ridge, 35-14

• Greensburg Central Catholic (1-3, 1-3) at Riverview (0-4, 0-4) — The Raiders are still looking for their first victory. They won’t get it this week. Greensburg Central Catholic, 21-7

• Leechburg (1-3, 1-3) at Bishop Canevin (3-1, 2-1) — The Blue Devils have gone through the gauntlet in the first four weeks, and they’ve come out the other side. Look for them to get back in the win column Saturday. Leechburg, 35-21

