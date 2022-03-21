Redeemer Lutheran’s Jesse Van Wyk named SWPAA MVP

Monday, March 21, 2022 | 9:48 AM

Jesse Van Wyk wasn’t named league MVP after his freshman season.

That slight motivated him in the offseason and throughout his sophomore campaign.

The league voters couldn’t ignore his performance this time around.

The Redeemer Lutheran sophomore basketball player averaged 24.1 points and was named MVP of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Athletic Association after the 2021-22 season.

“It felt nice, especially after last year not getting it,” he said. “I didn’t expect to get it.”

Van Wyk, a Plum resident, worked on his perimeter shooting, ball-handling and passing with his AAU team, Basketball Stars of America.

“I think my 3-point shooting has improved a lot, my 3-point and midrange,” Van Wyk said.

“Last year, I mostly scored on rebounds and putbacks. This year I got a lot of points outside the paint.”

Primarily an inside and post threat as a freshman, he developed an all-around game that helped him become one of the most valuable player in the league.

“Jesse was definitely our team leader, both during games and during practices. He lives and breathes basketball,” coach John Driscoll said.

“He’s phenomenal at driving and creating shots. He’s perfected the Euro step and going into a floater. He does very well with that. He has a court awareness. He can see the play develop around him.”

Despite Van Wyk’s scoring output, Redeemer Lutheran finished 2-12 this season while battling limited roster numbers of eight players, some with very little experience. Redeemer’s roster included seniors Peter Van Wyk and Jack Fereday; juniors Nathan Susek and Demetrius Broadnax; and sophomores Alex Pappa, Ethan Wilson, Derek Craig and Jesse Van Wyk.

“Overall, if we could play three quarters instead of four, we’d be in a lot more ball games,” Driscoll said.

“Our team is young. … Just learning to work together as one unit instead of five individuals is our goal.”

Redeemer Lutheran in Verona offers seven sports at the high school level and could add more, Driscoll said. Students compete in the WPIAL in cross country, and there’s a possibility other teams move to District 7 in the future. Though with just 28 students in the high school, enrollment would have to increase.

“Our goal is to stay in there. With our enrollment and numbers, to make the jump to WPIAL would not be wise,” Driscoll said.

“Long-term, that is our goal. We’d love to be in the WPIAL and have the high-level competition with the public schools. The league we are in is wonderful for all the teams involved. We’re all around the same ability.”

Van Wyk was joined on the SWPAA all-league boys team by Beaver County Christian’s Hunter Mozley, Grant Witterman, Rocco DeSarbo and Micah Guevara; Calvary Chapel’s John Gutosky and Harrison Bommer; Hillcrest Christian’s Aaron Powers and Timothy Nicklas; Trinity Christian’s David Blackburn and Eddie Impavido; and Urban Pathways’ Alijah Freeman.

Propel Montour’s Janai Green and Jocelyn Hargrove from The Neighborhood Academy were named co-MVPs on the girls side.

They were joined on the all-league team by Beaver County Christian’s Olivia DeSarbo, Hannah Oosting and Lizzie McCaslin; Calvary Chapel’s Emma Shashura; Nazareth Prep’s Hannah Calderaro and LaRae Butler; Neighborhood Academy’s Justice Irvin; Propel Braddock Hills’ Ka’Tonya Miles; Propel Montour’s Kahrijah Washington; and Trinity Christian’s Eilidh Edgar.

The awards capped the 2021-22 season in the SWPAA. Trinity Christian finished 8-2 to win the regular-season boys basketball title. Hillcrest Christian went on to win the league tournament title.

In the girls league, Nazareth Prep went 10-1 and won the regular-season crown, and the tournament title went to Beaver County Christian.

