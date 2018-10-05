Repeat titles the theme for WPIAL team golf playoffs

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Friday, October 5, 2018 | 2:36 PM

Sewickley Academy’s quest for a a record sixth straight WPIAL Class AA boys golf title will begin Tuesday as the Panthers join eight other teams at a semifinal tournament at Butler’s Golf Course in Elizabeth.

Turtle Creek had the boys record for consecutive team titles, winning five from 1934-38, until Sewickley Academy tied it last year.

Central Catholic, meantime, has its sights on a third straight title in Class AAA. The Vikings open the postseason in an eight-team semifinal at Village Green Golf Course in Hickory.

Two girls golf teams also will be out to defend titles as North Allegheny (Class AAA) and Greensburg Central Catholic (Class AA) each go for their fourth consecutive championship.

The top three teams at the four boys semifinal sites, and the top four at the girls Class AAA semifinal Monday at Rolling Acres Golf Club in Beaver Falls, advance to the WPIAL finals Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver.

The Class AA girls championship field is set with four teams.

Here is the full playoff schedule:

Boys

Class AAA Semifinals

Tuesday (9 a.m.)

At Buffalo Golf Course, Freeport: Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette.

At Village Green Golf Course, Hickory: Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Latrobe, Moon, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson.

Class AA

Semifinals

Tuesday (9 a.m.)

At Butler’s Golf Course, Elizabeth (Woodside course): Bentworth, Carmichaels, Ellwood City, Keystone Oaks, North Catholic, Riverview, Sewickley Academy, South Side Beaver, Uniontown.

At Meadowink Golf Course, Murrysville: Burrell, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Central Catholic, Hopewell, Mt. Pleasant, Quaker Valley, Riverside, South Park.

Girls

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday (9 a.m.)

At Rolling Acres Golf Club, Beaver Falls: Blackhawk, Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Upper St. Clair

Class AA

Championship

Thursday

At Cedarbrook Golf Course (Red course): Greensburg Central Catholic, Elizabeth Forward, Sewickley Academy, Central Valley

