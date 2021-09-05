Resilient Penn Hills girls volleyball team working to achieve goals

Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Penn Hills girls volleyball coach Jay Mitlo calls his team “a resilient bunch.”

Taylor Slaughter has inspiration every time she heads into the Penn Hills girls volleyball team’s locker room.

Before the season, Indians coach Jay Mitlo had the members of the team write their goals on sticky notes and they all put them up on the wall. For what Milto describes as a driven bunch, knowing what they would like to achieve has helped with motivation.

“We had a sticky note and we wrote something we wanted to complete by the end of the season,” said Slaughter, who is a middle hitter. “As a middle, I want to continue to improve and get at least five kills as a game. For others, they wanted to stay positive. We have all of those scattered on the wall in our locker room.”

Penn Hills finished last season 4-10 and will return all of their starters. The Indians were scheduled to open WPIAL Section 1-3A play Tuesday at Plum.

This year’s edition of Penn Hills will rely on its solid defensive foundation. Senior libero Angel Callaway, who is a returning first-team all-section selection, will be the Indians’ backbone on defense.

Callaway was able to keep building on her skill set last winter during the club season.

“We’re a resilient bunch,” Mitlo said. “We didn’t always get it the way we wanted it last year. They are a tough group of girls who play with desire. I wish we were faster, taller and stronger, but I don’t know what coach doesn’t think that. With our ability to play defense, if we get more refined with ball control, that will help a lot.”

Outside hitter Sarah Miller, junior setter Larissa Shelby and outside hitter/setter Ava Adamski will look to try to spark the Penn Hills attack.

Slaughter thinks the Indians already feature strong chemistry. Getting better will require Penn Hills to focus on the little things.

“We want to communicate more, be positive and stay focused,” Slaughter said.

Mitlo wants to make sure his team stays focused on the task at hand. If they can maintain a steady demeanor, the Indians believe they can take another step forward as a program.

“I’m not afraid of the highs being too high,” Mitlo said. “I’m more worried about the lows being too low. We are a determined bunch. We have to make sure that we continue to forgive ourselves when we make a mistake.”

