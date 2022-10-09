Richard Garbee, Jason Cappa named Quaker Valley baseball, softball coaches
Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 11:01 AM
Quaker Valley has two new coaches for its varsity spring sports teams.
Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa will also guide the Quakers’ varsity softball team.
Richard Garbee has been hired to coach the varsity baseball program.
Garbee has coached basketball, soccer, baseball and softball with a variety of Quaker Valley youth sports groups. He also has a vast background as an athlete, playing soccer, basketball and lacrosse at the collegiate level with University of the South, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He also completed the Harvard Business School program for management development.
He has four children who attend schools in the Quaker Valley School district.
In addition to coaching, Cappa is educational paraprofessional who works with life skills students at the Quaker Valley High School. He also recently served as the middle school softball coach.
Cappa has a degree in elementary education with a minor in athletic coaching from Clarion, as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership and is working on a master’s degree in special education.
Cappa attended Riverview High School in Oakmont, where he was a three-sport athlete and the first all-state football player in school history. He has spent time coaching at OLSH, Riverview, Shady Side Academy and Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship.
