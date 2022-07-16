Richmond a ‘perfect fit’ for Mt. Lebanon’s Kade Capristo

By:

Friday, July 15, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Kade Capristo poses for a photo during the Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team event Friday at Kennywood.

Kade Capristo was looking for a college football program that shared his mindset — just win football games.

Last fall, Capristo and his Mt. Lebanon teammates won a lot of games — all of them, actually. The Blue Devils went 15-0, winning conference and WPIAL championships before capping the campaign with the program’s first PIAA Class 6A title.

On Thursday, he decided to take his winning mentality to Richmond when he committed to play for the Spiders.

“I thought it was the best football-wise and also academic-wise. It was the right fit for me,” said Capristo, a senior lineman for the Blue Devils.

“Their culture was great. The coaches were great. They have the same mindset I have, to just win football games. That’s what it’s all about.”

Capristo (6-3, 290), who claimed all-conference and all-state honors after helping anchor the Mt. Lebanon offensive line a year ago, chose the Spiders over offers from Toledo, Navy, Duquesne, Robert Morris, Maine, East Tennessee State, Indiana State, Saint Francis (Pa.) and Layfette.

Related:

• TribLive HSSN Preseason Football All-Stars gather, excited for fresh faces

• 2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Mt. Lebanon’s Kade Capristo

• Mt. Lebanon dethrones St. Joseph’s Prep to win 1st state championship

He’s expected to be one of the WPIAL’s top linemen again this season as the Blue Devils attempt to defend their district and state titles.

“We just have to take it day by day, game by game, just work hard every day,” said Capristo, who was recognized at Kennywood Friday as part of the 25-member Trib HSSN Preseason Football all-star team.

Capristo, who plans to study business, will likely move to center at Richmond, which finished 6-5 overall last season and 4-4 in the Division I FCS Colonial Athletic Association.

This fall, he will be at left tackle and nose guard for the Blue Devils, who will certainly have a target on their backs as the defending 6A champions.

“It’s more hunger than anything,” Capristo said of his teammates’ goals of defending their titles. “They want to prove themselves. Everyone is ready to show what they can do.”

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Mt. lebanon