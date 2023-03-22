Ringgold beats Bishop Canevin in overtime thriller in PIHL Varsity D2 title game

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 2:00 AM

There’s no such thing as a bad shot in overtime – a point Ringgold’s Caden Doran proved in the PIHL Varsity Division 2 championship game Tuesday night at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Doran scored on a shot from just inside the blue line 9:58 into the extra period as Ringgold defeated Bishop Canevin, 4-3.

The goal gave Ringgold its second D2 championship. The Rams also won in 2019. Bishop Canevin also lost in the finals last year.

Ringgold jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game on goals by Kenneth Cadwallader, D2’s leading scorer in the regular season, and Trent Hawk.

Bishop Canevin tied the score by the end of the second period. Ryan Saginaw made it 2-1 late in the first and Ty Serakowski made it 2-2 in the final minute of the second.

When Cadwallader scored his second goal of the game less than five minutes into the third period, Ringgold looked to be in the driver’s seat.

But with 45 seconds left in regulation, with the goalie pulled, Cole Evan scored on a wrister from the high slot to force overtime.

On the winning goal in overtime, Ringgold’s LJ Crouch won a puck battle along the wall and got the puck to Doran near the right point, and his long-range shot found the back of the net.

