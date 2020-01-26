Ringgold’s Budjos nets hat trick to lead Team Blue to victory in PIHL Class B All-Star Game

By:

Sunday, January 26, 2020 | 2:29 PM

Jerin Steele | For the Tribune-Review Ringgold’s Bradley Bujdos scored a hat trick in the PIHL Class B all-star game Jan. 26, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Centerl Previous Next

Typically going on the penalty kill late in a game down by two goals is not a successful strategy, but in the PIHL Class B All-Star Game, Team Blue made being down a player work in a major way.

Team Blue scored four times shorthanded in the third period, including three on a penalty in the final five minutes to rally for a 9-7 win over Team Gold Sunday at RMU Island Sports Center.

Ringgold’s Bradley Budjos had a hat trick and the game-tying and go-ahead shorthanded goals to put Team Blue in front 8-7. The two goals were 30 seconds apart.

Bujdos, Class B’s leading scorer with 45 points, also had an assist.

“It was fun,” Bujdos said. “There was a lot of family and friends here to watch me, I appreciate them and it meant a lot.”

Cameron Ropchock (Bishop Canevin) scored 30 seconds prior to Bujdos’ goals and Avonworth’s Josh Perry scored on a penalty kill earlier in the third.

Hunter Suarez (Ringgold) added an empty net goal in the final minute.

Tayte Donovan (Elizabeth Forward), Jack Jones (Carrick) and Jack Hritsko (Trinity) had one goal each for Team Blue. Donovan had an assist.

After each team scored twice in the first period, Team Gold scored four times in the second to take a 6-4 lead into the third.

Team Gold had seven different players score goals: Ian Norkevicus (Carrick), Geoffrey Bokor (Wilmington), Justin Day (Ringgold), Christian Bohon (Central Valley), Will Golgosky (Avonworth), Michael Vasko (Elizabeth Forward) and Liam Tomczak (Avonworth).

Vasko, Golgosky and Bokor had one assist apiece.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Avonworth, Bishop Canevin, Carrick, Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ringgold, Trinity