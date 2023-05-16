Rising Stars Challenge adds underclassmen to Roundball Classic stage

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 3:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Ralphie Blundo celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Butler High School.

For the first time, players other than seniors will play in the Roundball Classic.

Nine all-star games are set for later this week at Geneva College’s Metheny Fieldhouse, but they will involve the top senior players from the WPIAL, City League and District 10.

Organizers added three boys underclassmen games for Wednesday night.

The “Rising Stars Challenge” will include top juniors, sophomores and freshmen from the same regions.

The plan is to add girls underclass games next year.

“The rule change allowing undergrads to participate was the main reason we did this,” said organizer Allen Deep, Jr. “We want to bring awareness to the up-and-coming talent in Western Pa. hoops.

“Tying it into the main Roundball week was a no-brainer.”

Underclass games Wednesday will be at 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m.

Rosters are as follows:

Game 1 – 6 p.m.

Home

Coach – Eugene Wilson

Talan Anderson, Neshannock

Eli Catalano, Pine-Richland

Dante DeRubbo, Trinity

Rylan Dye, Hickory

Drew Gordon, Hempfield

Devin Hall, Upper St. Clair

McCartney Plassmeyer, Riverside

Josh Pratt, Lincoln Park

Xavier Rigby, Rochester

John Wetzel, Latrobe

Josh Williams, Northgate

Visitors

Coach – Greg Cercone

Franco Alvarez, Greensburg Central Catholic

Jared Astorino, Ambridge

Wills Kontul, North Catholic

James Macmurdo, North Allegheny

Owen Madalon, North Catholic

Tyler Pepin, Seneca Valley

Grant Spacciapolli, Pine-Richland

Doolan Stober, Pine-Richland

Eli Stofko, North Catholic

Tyree Turner, Greensburg Central Catholic

Game 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Home

Coach – Ralph Blundo

Ralphie Blundo, New Castle

Boogie Brown, Fox Chapel

Max Butler, Latrobe

Ty Butler, Beaver

Vinnie DePaula, Lincoln Park

Dave Kwiat, Neshannock

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa

Brady Mayo, Beaver

Major Rainey, Allderdice

Nathan Sprajcar, Riverview

Lucas Stanley, Union

Visitors

Coach – Dan DeRose

Remy Black, Mars

Jamire Braxton, Uniontown

Ryan Ceh, Mars

Terek Crosby, Yough

Eric James, North Hills

Isaiah Mallich, Jeannette

Cam Reigard, Highlands

Nate Richards, Baldwin

Cam Rowell, Franklin Regional

Donnie Turner, Moon

Calvin Winfrey, Uniontown

Game 3 — 9 p.m.

Home

Coach – Allen Deep

Evan Berger, Thomas Jefferson

Damian Curry, Franklin

Jayden Davis, Chartiers Valley

Braydon Foster, Highlands

Notorius Groomes, Uniontown

Elijah Guillory, Moon

Ty Iwanonkiw, North Allegheny

Ian Herring, The Kiski School

Max Hurray, North Catholic

Braylon Littlejohn, Butler

R.J. Sledge, Imani Christian

Courtney Wallace, Neighborhood Academy

Visitors

Coaches – Steve McNees, Khayree Wilson

Brandon Bell, West Allegheny

Donovan Carney, Butler

Joe Dopirak, North Allegheny

Jack Dunbar, Peters Township

Dame Givner, Imani Christian

Alier Maluk, Imani Christian

Mike Plasko, South Fayette

Brody McQuiston, Shenango

Royce Parham, North Hills

Mike Santicola, Moon

Anthony Sciote, North Allegheny

Jack Siegel, Allderdice

The Roundball Classic schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

Thursday — Girls East vs. West, 6:30 p.m.; Boys East vs. West, 8 p.m.

Friday — Girls Class 2A/A vs. 3A, 6:30 p.m.; Boys North vs. 3A, 8 p.m.

Saturday — Boys A vs. 2A, 1:30 p.m.; Girls 6A vs. District 10, 3 p.m.; Boys 5A vs. District 10, 4:30 p.m.; Girls 4A vs. 5A, 6 p.m.; Boys 4A vs. 6A, 7:30 p.m.

