Rising Stars Challenge adds underclassmen to Roundball Classic stage
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 3:17 PM
For the first time, players other than seniors will play in the Roundball Classic.
Nine all-star games are set for later this week at Geneva College’s Metheny Fieldhouse, but they will involve the top senior players from the WPIAL, City League and District 10.
Organizers added three boys underclassmen games for Wednesday night.
The “Rising Stars Challenge” will include top juniors, sophomores and freshmen from the same regions.
The plan is to add girls underclass games next year.
“The rule change allowing undergrads to participate was the main reason we did this,” said organizer Allen Deep, Jr. “We want to bring awareness to the up-and-coming talent in Western Pa. hoops.
“Tying it into the main Roundball week was a no-brainer.”
Underclass games Wednesday will be at 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m.
Rosters are as follows:
Game 1 – 6 p.m.
Home
Coach – Eugene Wilson
Talan Anderson, Neshannock
Eli Catalano, Pine-Richland
Dante DeRubbo, Trinity
Rylan Dye, Hickory
Drew Gordon, Hempfield
Devin Hall, Upper St. Clair
McCartney Plassmeyer, Riverside
Josh Pratt, Lincoln Park
Xavier Rigby, Rochester
John Wetzel, Latrobe
Josh Williams, Northgate
Visitors
Coach – Greg Cercone
Franco Alvarez, Greensburg Central Catholic
Jared Astorino, Ambridge
Wills Kontul, North Catholic
James Macmurdo, North Allegheny
Owen Madalon, North Catholic
Tyler Pepin, Seneca Valley
Grant Spacciapolli, Pine-Richland
Doolan Stober, Pine-Richland
Eli Stofko, North Catholic
Tyree Turner, Greensburg Central Catholic
Game 2 – 7:30 p.m.
Home
Coach – Ralph Blundo
Ralphie Blundo, New Castle
Boogie Brown, Fox Chapel
Ty Butler, Beaver
Vinnie DePaula, Lincoln Park
Dave Kwiat, Neshannock
Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa
Brady Mayo, Beaver
Major Rainey, Allderdice
Nathan Sprajcar, Riverview
Lucas Stanley, Union
Visitors
Coach – Dan DeRose
Remy Black, Mars
Jamire Braxton, Uniontown
Ryan Ceh, Mars
Terek Crosby, Yough
Eric James, North Hills
Isaiah Mallich, Jeannette
Cam Reigard, Highlands
Nate Richards, Baldwin
Cam Rowell, Franklin Regional
Donnie Turner, Moon
Calvin Winfrey, Uniontown
Game 3 — 9 p.m.
Home
Coach – Allen Deep
Evan Berger, Thomas Jefferson
Damian Curry, Franklin
Jayden Davis, Chartiers Valley
Braydon Foster, Highlands
Notorius Groomes, Uniontown
Elijah Guillory, Moon
Ty Iwanonkiw, North Allegheny
Ian Herring, The Kiski School
Max Hurray, North Catholic
Braylon Littlejohn, Butler
R.J. Sledge, Imani Christian
Courtney Wallace, Neighborhood Academy
Visitors
Coaches – Steve McNees, Khayree Wilson
Brandon Bell, West Allegheny
Donovan Carney, Butler
Joe Dopirak, North Allegheny
Jack Dunbar, Peters Township
Dame Givner, Imani Christian
Alier Maluk, Imani Christian
Mike Plasko, South Fayette
Brody McQuiston, Shenango
Royce Parham, North Hills
Mike Santicola, Moon
Anthony Sciote, North Allegheny
Jack Siegel, Allderdice
The Roundball Classic schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:
Thursday — Girls East vs. West, 6:30 p.m.; Boys East vs. West, 8 p.m.
Friday — Girls Class 2A/A vs. 3A, 6:30 p.m.; Boys North vs. 3A, 8 p.m.
Saturday — Boys A vs. 2A, 1:30 p.m.; Girls 6A vs. District 10, 3 p.m.; Boys 5A vs. District 10, 4:30 p.m.; Girls 4A vs. 5A, 6 p.m.; Boys 4A vs. 6A, 7:30 p.m.
