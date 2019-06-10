Riverside’s Fox disqualified from USGA event

By: Paul Schofield

Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 10:21 PM

Riverside junior Skyler Fox was disqualified from the USGA Open Sectional at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., for taking a bathroom break.

Fox, a three-time WPIAL Class AA champion, was bothered by a headache and went to the restroom to take medicine after his first 18-holes of the 36-hole qualifier. The event is a one-day event with the top finishers earning a spot in the U.S. Open.

When Fox went to the scorer’s table he saw an ‘NC” (no card) by his name.

The bathroom trip violated Rule 3.3b (2) requires players ”promptly return” their scorecard to the scorer’s table immediately after completing a round. Fox made his way to the scorer’s table after lunch about 15 minutes later, according to the USGA.

Apparently Fox never informed the USGA of his illness until after he returned to the table.

Fox qualified for the Open Sectional by earning one of the seven qualifying spots at the Open Local qualifiers at Beechmont Country Club near Cleveland.

The 16-year-old was in a field of 116. There were three golfers at 2-under 69 and five at 1-under 70 including Fox. In a sudden-death playoff, Fox was one of four golfers to make par and earn a qualifying spot.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Riverside