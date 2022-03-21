Riverview baseball team hungry for more after title-game run

Monday, March 21, 2022 | 5:04 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Taylor Zellefrow called last season’s run to the WPIAL championship game “the best moment of our lives.”

Even though Wild Things Park in Washington is 44 miles away, the Riverview baseball team wants to spend as much time at that facility as possible.

The Raiders made an unexpected run to the WPIAL Class A title game last season at Wild Things Park, losing to Union.

Riverview returned there last week for a scrimmage against Penn Hills.

Now, the Raiders hope to make a return trip to this year’s WPIAL title game shortly after Memorial Day.

Riverview went 7-3 in Section 3-A last year, 11-8 overall. It also marked the first appearance for the Raiders in a WPIAL title game since 2001, when they lost to California.

WPIAL baseball fans took notice when Riverview upset Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals and defeated Jefferson-Morgan the following day to earn the title-game berth.

“I think these kids surprised themselves,” Raiders coach Bill Gras said of the playoff run that began with a victory over Avella. “Winning the first game, then winning the second game and the kids thought maybe we can do this. Some of the returning players commented to me that we didn’t think we were too good last year, then we started winning and we kind of woke up and we’re ready to go this year.”

Catcher Taylor Zellefrow, the team’s vocal leader, called the run “amazing.”

“We said at the beginning of the year I don’t think all of us thought it would be real, but it turned out to be real, the senior catcher said. “It was the best moment of our lives. Everyone was on board, screaming their heads off, hitting the crap out of the ball, it was great.”

Now, everyone knows how good the team is.

Said Gras: “It’s my job now to keep these guys grounded in a sense that we now have a target on our backs. We’re not going to surprise anyone. They’re all coming for you, concentrating a little harder and throwing their best at you.”

Riverview lost four starters from 2021, including all three outfielders and third baseman Ryan Aber.

Back in the fold are pitchers Vince Shook, Enzo Lio, John Patsey and Ben Hower. They’ll be throwing to catcher Zellefrow.

“We just have to tame it down, now,” Zellefrow said of the team’s elevated expectations. “I think we’re too up on it now. We have to go out and play our best baseball without thinking about it.”

The Raiders have 22 on their roster, a strong turnout for a Class A school.

While fifth-year coach Gras searches for a new third baseman when Shook pitches, Luke Migely returns at shortstop and Jack Loughran at second base. Lio and Cam Shane again will share duties at first base.

“We’ve got competition for our outfield spots, so that’s pushing them,” Gras said. “It’s making us better as a team.”

Assistants for the second straight year are pitching coach Trevor Nelson and outfield coach Justin Menke.

The Raiders open the season with Carlynton on Friday, and Section 3-A plays opens with St. Joseph at home April 4. Other section foes are Springdale, Leechburg, Eden Christian and Sewickley Academy.

Gras has beefed up the nonsection schedule to include Valley, Shaler Area, Highlands and Apollo-Ridge.

Riverview will advance to Class 2A baseball for the 2023 and ’24 seasons.

