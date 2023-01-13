Riverview boys find winning formula with balanced scoring effort

By:

Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 5:25 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Nathan Sprajcar scores past Indiana’s Trevor Todd during the Saint Joseph Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Walter Dlubak Athletic Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Amberson Bauer scores past Indiana’s Trevor Todd during the Saint Joseph Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Walter Dlubak Athletic Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Amberson Bauer gets past Indiana’s Evan Brocious during the Saint Joseph Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Walter Dlubak Athletic Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Nathan Sprajcar fights for the ball with Indiana’s Issac Nygren during the Saint Joseph Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Walter Dlubak Athletic Center. Previous Next

The Riverview boys basketball team collected just six wins all of last season and was unable to secure a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.

But things have taken a turn for the better this winter. The Raiders had six wins before the end of 2022 after a 72-64 win over Indiana on Dec. 27 at the St. Joseph tournament.

They have continued to keep pace in a competitive section and stand at 9-3 overall heading into Friday’s home Section 3-2A clash with Leechburg (5-8, 1-3).

“I think a key thing at the start was that we had a good group coming back after getting all that experience last year and getting stronger together in a full offseason,” coach Phil McGivney said.

“They played a lot of games together, and you could see the cohesion that has carried over to the season games. They work so hard, and they push each other to be better. They hold each other accountable and make sure they don’t take anything for granted. We’ve done a nice job so far this season, but there is so much more to do.”

McGivney said the section is full of strong players and good shooters, and that holds true for a Blue Devils team hoping to make some noise and snap a three-game losing streak.

Leechburg suffered a 69-65 loss to Springdale on Tuesday after section setbacks to Greensburg Central Catholic (7-5, 3-1) and Clairton (6-5, 3-2).

Riverview opened some eyes and gained momentum Dec. 16 at home when they upended the Centurions, 58-54, in their section opener.

McGivney that night noted the poise of his players when GCC rallied after the Raiders built a 12-point lead in the second half.

The gym was packed that night, a common occurrence this season.

“The gym has been loud, and the kids have really fed off that,” McGivney said.

Through 12 games, senior Amberson Bauer leads the team in scoring at 17.1, and first-year junior guard Nate Sprajcar is averaging 14.6 points and eight rebounds.

Senior Jack Betler averages 8.5 points and seven rebounds, and senior guard Luke Migley produces eight points and a team-best five assists per game.

“I feel this year we have a great chemistry and a strong team mindset,” Migley said.

“You look to your left and you look to your right, and you trust the guy next to you. That’s the big thing for us. It is a healthy environment, and we use it to grow as players and grow as a team.”

Betler said the section has lived up to preseason expectations.

“It’s great to have such a good section where pretty much any team can win on any given night,” Betler said. “Every game is a battle, and every single game matters.”

Riverview saw that in a tough 82-79 loss at Serra Catholic on Tuesday, which snapped a four-game winning streak. The Raiders led by 14 at halftime.

As a team, Riverview shot 20 of 29 from the free-throw line, while Serra was 19 of 21.

“I think it came down to a matter of us trying not to lose instead of us trying to win the game,” Sprajcar said.

“But we were ready to bounce back as soon as the game ended. We have a lot of opportunities left to get wins in the section. We’re hoping for a pretty hostile environment Friday against Leechburg. All of our home games have been electric. We expect Leechburg to come in and play their best game. They have a lot of really good shooters. We have to be ready to play our best.”

Sprajcar led the way against Serra with 24 points, Bauer added 21, Betler and Migley scored 12 apiece and senior forward Ben Hower had 10.

“It’s been an important thing for us to get that well-rounded scoring,” McGivney said. “They can’t box-and-one or triangle-and-two us. They have to play us either straight up or in a zone. All five starters and guys coming off the bench are down to that and can put the ball in the basket. What I like about them is that no one cares who scores. They are very unselfish.”

Betler said it’s going to take even more focus in practice and preparation for each game down the stretch if the team is going to be able to remain in playoff contention.

“And when it comes down to game time, we have to continue to play how we know we can play, and that is by having everyone contribute,” he said.

“That is a main thing in us having success. We can’t rely on just one or two people to win games. It takes everyone.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Riverview