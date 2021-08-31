Covid cancels Riverview, Butler football games

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 | 6:11 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview coach Trevor George won’t be able to resume practices until Sept. 7, according to an email from athletic director Mario Rometo.

The Riverview football team will not play its nonsection game at Chartiers-Houston on Friday.

“We are experiencing multiple cases of covid-19 on the varsity football team. After numerous conversations with the Allegheny County Health Department, we have decided to suspend football practices and games from Aug. 30 (Monday) until Sept. 7,” Riverview athletic director Mario Rometo said in an email statement Tuesday afternoon.

Riverview opened its season last Friday with a 38-12 loss at Shady Side Academy.

The Raiders are scheduled to host Carlynton on Sept. 11 at noon at Riverside Park in Oakmont, and Rometo confirmed that plans are still in place to play that game.

Another WPIAL school, Butler, also called off its game scheduled for Friday because of covid cases within its program. Butler was scheduled to face Erie.

Butler left the WPIAL for football after the 2019 season and now competes as an associate member of District 10. The Golden Tornado opened with a nonconference game against Kiski Area last Friday.

