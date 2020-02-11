Riverview tabs Carlynton alum Trevor George as football coach
By:
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 5:34 PM
The Riverview Raiders have found their new football coach.
On Monday, the Riverview school board approved Trevor George, a former offensive coordinator for Ambridge and assistant for Blackhawk, to lead the program.
“(Riverview) is a great place to be, and that’s the most attractive thing about it,” George said. “One of the reasons I got into coaching — why my dad got into coaching, even my brother — we didn’t get into it to take over winning programs, we got into it to go in and help build for longevity purposes and build something that is going to sustain.”
George is a product of WPIAL football. He grew up in Hopewell but graduated from Carlynton, where he played quarterback. He went on to became a three-year letterman at Baldwin Wallace as a slot receiver. Then, right out of college, George received an opportunity to become the offensive coordinator at Ambridge in 2017.
After a year of teaching and coaching in Myrtle Beach, George came back to Western Pennsylvania and spent this past year as a general assistant underneath Zack Hayward at Blackhawk.
The Cougars went 7-5, 5-2 in Northwest Eight Conference play and worked their way into the WPIAL semifinals before falling to eventual state champ Thomas Jefferson.
Hayward said George was a big part of their success.
“We were fortunate to have him this year, that is for sure,” Hayward said. “He’s a great dude, and he’s very energetic. He takes it to a whole new level, and our guys are definitely going to miss what he brought to the table. Not just X’s and O’s-wise but the relationships that he built.”
Despite the Raiders going 2-7 this past season, George is excited for what the future holds after watching the team’s highlights.
“There is a lot of talent that we have, and I truly believe that,” George said. “But now the big push is just getting those numbers back, out and that’s the biggest thing for me. I truly believe this is the start of a new page, and we can really get this thing moving in the right direction.”
Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Riverview
More Football• Pine-Richland schedules Week Zero football game in New Jersey
• Gateway fall sports teams see significant changes with WPIAL realignment
• Cambria Heights to replace Ligonier Valley in Heritage Conference
• Westmoreland notebook: Football realignment brings more local matchups
• Gateway’s Tui Brown looks ahead to career at UConn