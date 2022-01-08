Riverview’s Fichte finds success with new bowling program

Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Riverview sophomore Gwyn Fichte gets set on approach during warmups before a match with Apollo-Ridge on Jan. 5, 2022, at Nesbit’s Lanes in Plum

Gwyn Fichte has had quite the year so far in terms of sports success.

In October, the Riverview sophomore placed 16th overall in the Class A girls race at the WPIAL cross country championships at Cal (Pa.).

The finish also earned Fichte a berth to the state meet in Hershey.

Now, she is making the most of her first opportunity to bowl at the high school level as Riverview is one of the newest programs in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League.

“I’ve been bowling for as long as I can remember,” said Fichte, also a longtime member of the youth leagues at Nesbit’s Lanes in Plum.

“My mom (Heather Fichte) and others worked really hard to get a bowling program together at Riverview, and I was really excited when that got started up.”

Riverview bowls out of Nesbit’s with Penn Hills, Plum and Redeemer Lutheran. Fichte entered last Wednesday’s match with Apollo-Ridge second in average in the Northeast Section behind only Apollo-Ridge junior Julia Cummings.

Cummings owned a 196.33 average through 12 games bowled, while Fichte was right there at 187.00 for 12 games.

“After I had such a successful cross country season, that positive energy just continued into this season,” Fichte said.

“I am happy that I am finding success.”

Fichte hopes the program can expand further past this season. There are 10 total Riverview team members and five others — junior Rylee Singhose, senior Nolan Gornic, sophomores Andrew Entwisle and Evan Gornic and freshman Noah Prosky — have bowled in varsity matches.

Plum

The Plum boys and girls bowling teams are off to a fast start in East section play.

Both are 4-0 in the team standings with December victories over Redeemer Lutheran, Penn Hills, Valley and Gateway.

A match with Burrell — both Bucs teams also are at the top of the section standings — was to be contested last Wednesday, but covid issues forced officials from both teams to postpone the match to Jan. 18.

On the boys side, juniors Nicholas Daniels (199.75) and Sean Endler (191.67), and freshman Cade Schimmer (198.83) led the way for the team at the top of the section through the first four matches and 12 games bowled.

Also faring well was junior Alec VanScyoc (180.27) and sophomore Zach Endler (166.56).

“We knew Cade was a good bowler, but he’s been a really nice surprise for the boys team,” coach Darryl Pilyih said. “The other boys are doing what we expected of them or they are holding their own. All eight of the boys have bowled junior leagues over the years.”

Mareana Pilyih made her WPIBL debut as a freshman last year and placed 11th at the WPIBL championships and then was runner-up at the Western Regional tournament before taking 11th at states.

She has picked up where she left off by recording a 200.25 average through 12 games. Only Burrell senior Lydia Flanagan (217.22, nine games) has been better this season.

Also helping front the results for the Plum girls are sophomore Jordyn Osche (157.25, 12 games) and senior Haley Gabor (144.75, 12 games).

Redeemer Lutheran

Senior Lucas Brown is on an island unto himself as Redeemer Lutheran’s lone bowler

The fourth-year competitor mostly bowls for average when meeting up with East section teams that have bigger numbers. But on Jan. 3 against Penn Hills at Nesbit’s Lanes, he picked up a team victory.

That day, Penn Hills also entered just one boys bowler, freshman Nick Hepler.

Brown recorded a 182.3 game average for his series and topped Hepler in the one-on-one matchup. He took two of the three games and total pins for the 5-2 victory.

“The bowler he faced from Penn Hills is very good, but Lucas just had a better day as a whole,” said Dana Brown, Lucas’ father and coach.

Through 12 games bowled, he averaging 181 which puts him seventh in average for all the boys bowlers in the East.

Redeemer Lutheran doesn’t have a formal middle school team, but Brown bowled in eighth grade on lanes next to what was a varsity group of four bowlers. He then joined the varsity and has been in the WPIBL mix ever since.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

