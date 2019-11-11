Road to Hershey opens for business as state playoffs kick off this weekend

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 6:18 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Landon Alexander carries the ball during the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals against Derry on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at North Allegheny.

While the focus this week for WPIAL football fans is on the finish to the Highway to Heinz and the final stop on the Route to Norwin, the 2019 PIAA playoffs kick off this weekend.

The district semifinals on Friday and championship games on Saturday are all part of the opening round on the Road to Hershey.

Here is the schedule for all of the high school football games in the PIAA football first round set for Friday and Saturday.

PIAA Class 6A first round:

WPIAL finals: Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Trib HSSN

State College (10-1) vs. Delaware Valley (11-1) at Hazleton HS on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 11 finals: Nazareth (11-1) vs. Parkland (10-2) at Northampton HS on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 12 finals: Northeast (11-1) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (8-2) at Northeast Super Site in Philadelphia on Saturday at 6 p.m.

District 1 semifinals: Haverford (10-2) at Downingtown West (11-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 1 semifinals: Coatesville (9-2) at Garnet Valley (11-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 3 finals: Harrisburg (9-3) at Central Dauphin (10-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 5A first round:

WPIAL semifinals: Penn-Trafford (11-1) vs. Peters Township (11-1) at West Mifflin HS on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

WPIAL semifinals: Gateway (10-2) vs. McKeesport (9-3) at Offutt Field in Greensburg on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

District 12 finals: Martin Luther King (7-5) vs. Archbishop Wood (7-3) at Northeast Super Site in Philadelphia on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Southern Lehigh (11-1) vs. Oil City (12-0) at Bald Eagle HS on Saturday at 1 p.m.

District 3 semifinals: Warwick (10-2) at Cocalico (9-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 3 semifinals: Exeter Township (9-3) at Cedar Cliff (9-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 1 semifinals: Kennett (11-1) at Cheltenham (11-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 1 semifinals: West Chester Rustin (9-3) at Academy Park (10-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 4A first round:

WPIAL finals: Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Trib HSSN

Cathedral Prep (10-2) vs Bellefonte (9-2) at Clarion University on Friday At 7 p.m.

District 3 semifinals: Lampeter-Strasburg (9-3) at Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (8-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 3 semifinals: Berks Catholic (7-4) at Milton Hershey (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore (9-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan (7-5) at Selinsgrove HS on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 11 finals: Allentown Central Catholic (8-4) vs. Pottsville (10-2) at Northern Lehigh HS on Saturday at 7 p.m.

District 12 finals: Imhotep Charter (7-4) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (9-1) at Germantown Super Site on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 2 finals: Valley View (11-1) at Dallas (12-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 3A first round:

WPIAL finals: Central Valley (11-1) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Trib HSSN

District 10 finals: Sharon (8-3) vs. Grove City (9-2) at Slippery Rock Univ. on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Bald Eagle (9-3) vs. Bedford (10-2) at Hollidaysburg HS on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

District 4 finals: Loyalsock Township (9-3) at Montoursville (11-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 2 finals: Scranton Prep (9-2) at Wyoming Area (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Pope John Paul II (10-2) vs. Tamaqua (10-2) at Owen Roberts HS on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 3 finals: Middletown (10-1) at Wyomissing (11-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

PIAA Class 2A first round:

WPIAL semifinals: Washington (12-0) vs. Brentwood (10-2) at Chartiers Valley HS on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

WPIAL semifinals: Avonworth (12-0) vs. Riverside (8-3) at West Allegheny HS on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

Chestnut Ridge (9-2) vs. Wilmington (10-0) at Somerset HS on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 9 finals: Ridgway/Johnsonburg (10-1) vs. Clarion (10-1) at DuBois HS on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Upper Dauphin (12-0), Bye

District 4 finals: Mount Carmel (10-2) at Southern Columbia (12-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Wyncote Bishop McDevitt (6-6) vs. Dunmore (8-4) at Lehighton HS on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 6 finals: Richland (11-0) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

PIAA Class A first round:

WPIAL finals: Clairton (10-2) vs. Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Saturday at 11 a.m. on Trib HSSN

District 9 finals: Coudersport (10-0) vs. Redbank Valley (9-2) at DuBois HS on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Farrell (10-2) vs Tussey Mountain (11-1) at Slippery Rock Univ. on Saturday at 1 p.m.

District 6 semifinals: Saltsburg (8-3) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (9-2) at St. Francis Univ. in Loretto on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

District 6 semifinals: Purchase Line (8-4) at Juniata Valley (9-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

Millersburg (3-8) vs. Muncy (8-4) at Williamsport HS on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Williams Valley (10-2) vs. Lackawanna Trail (8-3) at North Schuylkill HS on Friday at 7 p.m.

