Rob McClellan grabs lead at West Penn Open

By:

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 9:04 PM

Things have tightened up at the 119th Annual West Penn Open Championship after the second round Tuesday at The Club at Nevillewood.

Rob McClellan, director of golf at Slippery Rock Golf Club, shot a 4-under-par 68 to go to a two-round total of 6-under 138 and take a two-shot lead against the first-round leader, Oakmont pro Devin Gee, and Peters Township resident Alec Stopperich, both at 4-under 140.

Gee shot an even-par 72 during Round 2, and Stopperich shot a 1-under 71.

McClellan’s round included four birdies and an eagle on No. 15.

Pittsburgh amateur Neal Shipley was fourth at 3-under 141, and Pittsburgh’s Beau Titsworth, Hermitage’s Matt Gurska, Bethel Park amateur Darin Kowalski, Wexford’s Mike Van Sickle, Bethel Park amateur Brett Young and Mt. Lebanon’s Kevin Shields were tied for fifth at 2-under.

The field of 78 was trimmed to 35 for the final round Wednesday.

McClellan, Titsworth, Shields, Van Sickle and Gee are previous winners of the event. The past two champions — Gregor Meyer and Mark Goetz — did not enter the tournament.

McClellan was the low pro at the Tri-State Open. Young won the Tri-State Open in a playoff against Rick Stimmel, who withdrew from the tournament.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .