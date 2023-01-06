Robert Morris men lose at Youngstown State

Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 10:33 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Dwayne Cohill had 23 points in Youngstown State’s 78-56 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night.

Enoch Cheeks finished with 16 points for the Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon League), and Stephaun Walker added 11 points. Kahliel Spear finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Penguins outscore RMU, 49-31, in the second half to pull away.

Cohill added seven assists and three steals for the Penguins (11-5, 3-2). Brandon Rush scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Malek Green finished with 12 points.