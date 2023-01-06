TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Robert Morris men lose at Youngstown State

By:
Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 10:33 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Dwayne Cohill had 23 points in Youngstown State’s 78-56 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night.

Enoch Cheeks finished with 16 points for the Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon League), and Stephaun Walker added 11 points. Kahliel Spear finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Penguins outscore RMU, 49-31, in the second half to pull away.

Cohill added seven assists and three steals for the Penguins (11-5, 3-2). Brandon Rush scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Malek Green finished with 12 points.

More High School Sports

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 5, 2023
High school roundup for Jan. 5, 2023: Upper St. Clair beats Mt. Lebanon in section showdown
Hot-shooting North Catholic girls hold back Greensburg Salem
Greensburg Central Catholic girls rally late to hand Serra Catholic its first loss
Three score in double figures as Highlands girls hold off Freeport for 3rd straight win

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter