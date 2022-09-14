Robert Morris men’s basketball to open season at Ohio State

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Detroit Mercy’s DJ Harvey and Willy Isiani defend on Robert Morris’ Kahliel Spear on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at UPMC Events Center.

Robert Morris released its men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season, and it features two trips to Ohio in November.

The Colonials open the season at Ohio State from the Big Ten Conference on Nov. 7.

Following homes games against Division III Pitt-Greensburg on Nov. 9 and Division II West Virginia Wesleyan on Nov. 16, the Colonials play at Dayton of the A-10 on Nov. 19.

“We’re excited to get the season started, and our 2022-23 schedule provides both opportunities and challenges that everyone in our program looks forward to,” RMU coach Andy Toole said in a news release. “From our annual Madness event to the season opener to all of our home games at the UPMC Events Center this year, as a coaching staff we’re ready to get the journey started and thrilled about watching this team develop throughout the course of the season.”

The Colonials will be in Savannah, Ga. for the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic on Thanksgiving weekend for three games: Mercer (Southern Conference) on Nov. 25, Evansville (Missouri Valley) on Nov. 26 and South Alabama (Sun Belt) on Nov. 27.

Robert Morris opens its third Horizon Conference season Dec. 1 in Dayton again against Wright State. Then it heads south to Cincinnati to face Northern Kentucky.

Its final four nonconference games are Dec. 7 at Central Michigan (Mid-American Conference), Dec. 10 at home against Marshall (Sun Belt) and then it will face former Northeast Conference rivals at Mount St. Marys on Nov. 18 and home with St. Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 21.

The Colonials resume Horizon Conference action Dec. 29 at home against Purdue-Fort Wayne and Dec. 31 against Cleveland State.

The Colonials will face Division II Nyack in an exhibition game Oct. 29.

