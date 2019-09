Rochester sophomore Corynne Hauser adds 3rd Division I basketball offer

By:

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 6:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser drives past West Greene’s Madison Lampe during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

Rochester sophomore Corynne Hauser, who helped the Rams win a WPIAL girls basketball title last winter, received her third Division I offer this week.

The 5-foot-7 point guard announced an offer from Duquesne, joining Robert Morris and Youngstown state on her list.

Hauser averaged 14 points as a freshman when Rochester won the WPIAL Class A title.

She had 13 points and seven steals in the finals.

Blessed and excited to receive my first offer from Robert Morris University! Also thank you so much for the amazing visit today! @CoachSchneideRM @CoachB_RMU pic.twitter.com/dmdPsJP8iM — corynne hauser (@corynne_hauser) August 2, 2019

Tags: Rochester