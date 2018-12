Rochester, Sto-Rox each place 2 on Class A all-state football team

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, December 28, 2018 | 1:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, OLSH quarterback Tyler Bradley celebrates with with teammates as time expires in the WPIAL Class A championship game against Rochester Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

A pair of 3,000-yard passers, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Tyler Bradley and Sto-Rox’s Eric Wilson, were among six WPIAL players chosen Friday for the Class 1A all-state football team.

Joining them were Rochester teammates Noah Whiteleather and Darius Goosby, Imani Christian’s Rahmon “RJ” Hart, Jeannette’s Marcus Barnes and Sto-Rox’s Amahd Pack.

2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Tyler Bradley, Our Lady of Sacred Heart – 6-3, 195 senior

Kyi Wright, Farrell – 6-3, 240 senior

Brady Fyfe, Shade – 6-3, 175 senior

Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox – 6-2, 180 junior

Quinn Zinobile, Juniata Valley – 6-3, 195 senior

Running Back

Christian Lewis, Farrell – 6-1, 180 senior

Noah Whiteleather, Rochester – 5-11, 180 senior

Austin Newcomb, Clarion-Limestone – 5-11, 145 junior

Hunter Cameron, United – 5-10, 170 sophomore

Clayton Parrish, West Middlesex – 5-11, 205 senior

Ray Melnikoff, Lackawanna Trail – 5-10, 205 sophomore

Wide Receiver

Jourdan Townsend, Farrell – 5-11, 185 senior

Rahmon Hart, Imani Christian – 6-3, 210 senior

Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox – 5-4, 150 junior

Dawson Snyder, Shade – 6-2, 175 senior

Tight End

Ben Knapp, Canton – 6-5, 210 sophomore

Offensive Line

Kobe Hilton, Farrell – 6-4, 280 senior

Jacob Brim, Lackawanna Trail – 6-0, 230 senior

Spencer Dimon, Williams Valley – 6-4, 280 senior

Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell – 6-2, 280 sophomore

Matt Long, Union City – 6-0, 250 senior

Ben Smith, Clarion-Limestone – 5-11, 230 junior

Athlete

Nate Rolka, Lackawanna Trail – 6-4, 215 senior

David Piestrak, Northwest – 6-2, 195 senior

Specialist

Kolton McGhee, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-1, 187 senior

Defensive Line

Kolt Schaeffer, Tri-Valley – 6-0, 195 senior

Darius Goosby, Rochester – 6-3, 205 senior

Zac Cost, Lackawanna Trail – 6-3, 220 senior

A.J. Abraham, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 245 senior

Linebacker

Tymir Green, Farrell – 5-11, 225 senior

Zach Long, West Middlesex – 5-10, 200 senior

Mike Kustanbauter, Muncy – 6-0, 185 senior

Rhyle Strausbaugh, Montgomery – 5-10, 180 senior

Austin Mauger, Shade – 6-1, 136 senior

Cory Myers, Conemaugh Twp. – 6-1, 245 senior

Defensive Back

Timmy Ward, Canton – 6-0, 175 junior

Broc Grosser, Halifax – 6-1, 170 senior

Marcus Barnes, Jeannette – 6-4, 185 senior

Tyler McGrath, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 145 junior

Athlete

Dylan Wilt, Muncy – 6-3, 165 senior

Levi Engle, Williams Valley – 6-1, 171 senior

Gavin Henry, Union City – 6-1, 185 senior

Player of the Year: Kyi Wright, Farrell

Coach of the Year: Jarrett Samuels, Farrell

