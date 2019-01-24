Rochester’s Goosby, EF’s Benedek commit to St. Francis
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 11:45 PM
St. Francis (Pa.) football coach Chris Villarrial added two WPIAL recruits this week when Rochester’s Darius Goosby and Elizabeth Forward’s Zachary Benedek committed to the Red Flash.
Goosby, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive end and fullback, announced his decision Tuesday. Benedek, a 6-1, 185-pound quarterback, committed Wednesday.
St. Francis had nine former WPIAL players on last season’s roster and added Beaver Falls’ Amen Cottrill during the early signing period in December.
