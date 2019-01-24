Rochester’s Goosby, EF’s Benedek commit to St. Francis

By:
Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 11:45 PM

St. Francis (Pa.) football coach Chris Villarrial added two WPIAL recruits this week when Rochester’s Darius Goosby and Elizabeth Forward’s Zachary Benedek committed to the Red Flash.

Goosby, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive end and fullback, announced his decision Tuesday. Benedek, a 6-1, 185-pound quarterback, committed Wednesday.

St. Francis had nine former WPIAL players on last season’s roster and added Beaver Falls’ Amen Cottrill during the early signing period in December.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

