Rochester’s Goosby, EF’s Benedek commit to St. Francis

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Rochester's Darius Goosby scores past Jeannette's Drake Petrillo (51) and Marcus Barnes during their WPIAL Class A semifinal Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Canonsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Elizabeth Forward's Zachary Benedek tackles Derry’s Tyler Balega during the second quarter of their WPIAL contest at Trojan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 02, 2016, in Derry. Derry defeated Elizabeth Forward 27-15. Previous Next

St. Francis (Pa.) football coach Chris Villarrial added two WPIAL recruits this week when Rochester’s Darius Goosby and Elizabeth Forward’s Zachary Benedek committed to the Red Flash.

Goosby, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive end and fullback, announced his decision Tuesday. Benedek, a 6-1, 185-pound quarterback, committed Wednesday.

St. Francis had nine former WPIAL players on last season’s roster and added Beaver Falls’ Amen Cottrill during the early signing period in December.

Blessings and Humble beginnings 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/f62qjiD0FS — Darius Goosby (@GoosbyDarius) January 22, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

Tags: Elizabeth Forward, Rochester