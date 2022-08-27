Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands look to make more history

By:

Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Jason Black | Daily Courier Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher practices before the 2022 season. Jason Black | Daily Courier Laurel Highlands’ offensive line practices before the 2022 season. Previous Next

The Laurel Highlands football team is coming off a history-making season, but coach Rich Kolesar, his staff and players want to keep breaking records this year.

The Mustangs defeated Beaver, 28-27, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the program’s first postseason victory before falling to eventual district and state champion Aliquippa in the 2021 quarterfinals.

“The success from last year has definitely carried over to this year,” Kolesar said. “You see the culture change. Obviously, our roster size is the biggest its been in a very long time. The kids are excited and we had a great offseason. I think right now, at this point in camp, we are further ahead than we’ve ever been.”

Kolesar knows taking that next step won’t be easy, as the Quips remain in Class 4A along with traditional powers and conference foes Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport, but the 2006 Laurel Highlands graduate has West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher back for his senior season.

Gallagher, who announced his intentions to play for the Mountaineers at a May 25 press conference, passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards a year ago while running for 21 scores and throwing for 12. He also returned a punt for a score.

Gallagher played wide receiver as a freshman and split time between quarterback and wideout as a sophomore before strictly handling the play-calling duties last year. He is penciled in at wide receiver this year, which Kolesar said was a decision that he made.

“That’s 100% me,” said Kolesar in response to a question if Gallagher playing wide receiver was something WVU wanted. “We decided what’s best for our team, and this year, it is him at wide receiver and maybe a little bit at quarterback. West Virginia coaches were all for him playing either quarterback or wide receiver.”

One of the reasons that Gallagher is eager to play wide receiver this season is the emergence of senior quarterback C.J. Soltis. He was the backup last year but had arrived as a late transfer from Uniontown and didn’t get the proper work in camp.

“He came in very late last year, and at that point, we had already established what we were going to do as being an offense built with an incredible athlete at quarterback,” Kolesar said. “This year, we had a full offseason and C.J.’s done great, and Johnny Duke’s done great, too. I don’t think it’s a done deal that it’s going to be C.J. at quarterback right now.”

Gallagher said he, Duke and Soltis worked hard during the offseason to develop chemistry that he hopes translates to the season.

“The chemistry and connection has been great with all the guys,” Gallagher said. “We have been working hard every day, and the guys have been working hard to get their reads down and putting the ball in their playmakers’ hands. We have a lot of different packages this year and are going to show a lot of different stuff.”

Fellow senior Keondre DeShields, at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, provides Soltis and Duke with a big target, but Kolesar said that DeShields has molded into a football player and not just an athlete.

“Keondre is special and it was his first year playing last year, so he has made huge strides,” Kolesar said. “You are going to see a lot of improvement out of him.”

Despite all the individual hype, Gallagher is more concerned about winning and wants to make a lasting impression in his final season as a Mustang.

“I think I’ll really look back at it when it’s all said and done,” Gallagher said. “I am looking forward to seeing the crowds out here, especially the first game. We just want to win as a team. I can worry about stats later. I just need to make sure I can do as much as I can to help my team win.”

DeShields and Gallagher aren’t the only threats at wide receiver for Laurel Highlands, as Antwan Black Jr. and Ben Wilson should create matchup problems.

The Mustangs’ offense will feature many different formations, and the wide receivers will get into the running game, but Tristan Baker, Parker Hoff and Jaiden Tucker should alleviate some of the pressure on the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

The offensive line is anchored by senior captain Cam Bradley (5-10, 240). Gallagher (6-0, 175) and Wilson (6-0, 195) are the other captains.

DeShields and Gallagher have the ability to make splash plays at defensive back, but Kolesar wants his rush defense to improve, as it was a concern last season.

“I feel like we started to improve as the playoffs came along last year,” Kolesar said. “We made some adjustments defensively and we really worked on that, and we were still young on defense. We are returning seven starters from that group. If we want to take that next step and beat those top teams in 4A, we are going to have to stop the run. If we can’t stop the run, our defensive backs won’t get the opportunity to make those big plays.”

Kolesar feels that his team has an advantage in special teams with senior kicker/punter Harry Radcliffe.

“We talk about winning in every aspect of the game, and I feel like we have one of the best kickers in the conference, and maybe in the entire WPIAL, in Harry,” Kolesar said. “He is very consistent with his kicks, his kickoffs are great, he’s improved his punting, so we just try to be good at everything. We don’t want to be an OK team. We want to be great, and to be great, you have to be great on every play.”

Laurel Highlands will compete in the Big 7 Conference with Thomas Jefferson, McKeesport, Connellsville, Latrobe, Ringgold and Trinity. Belle Vernon has moved to 3A, but the two square off in Week 1 at Belle Vernon.

“The Belle Vernon game will be a very good measuring stick early in the season,” Kolesar said. “I think our conference has definitely improved. You bring Connellsville and Latrobe, two 5A schools, into the conference, and you keep Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport. We saw Ringgold this summer, and they showed improvement, and Trinity is always a tough game. It has been a battle the last three years for us.”

Laurel Highlands looks to be one of the 13 WPIAL playoff qualifiers in Class 4A, as the top four teams in the Big 7 Conference will clinch a postseason berth.

The top three seeded teams in the tournament will receive a bye in the first round. The Class 4A title game will be Nov. 25 at Acrisure Stadium.

Laurel Highlands

Coach: Rich Kolesar

2021 record: 8-4, 3-3 in Class 4A Big Eight Conference

All-time record: 197-353-7

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Uniontown, 7

9.2 at Belle Vernon, 7

9.9 Kiski Area, 7

9.16 McKeesport*, 7

9.23 at Latrobe*, 7

9.30 Thomas Jefferson*, 7

10.14 at Trinity*, 7

10.21 Ringgold*, 7

10.28 at Connellsville*, 7

*Conference game

Tags: Laurel Highlands