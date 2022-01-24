Rolling 300 game an ‘amazing feat’ for Greensburg Salem’s Luke Shevchik

By:

Monday, January 24, 2022 | 11:42 AM

Submitted by Keith Shrum Greensburg Salem’s Luke Shevchik bowled a perfect 300 game against Latrobe on Jan. 7.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Greensburg Salem junior Luke Shevchik.

Although, in hindsight, he hopes not.

Shevchik tossed a perfect 300 game Jan. 7 at Main Bowling Center against section rival Latrobe, sparking the Golden Lions to a 7-0 victory.

“As a coach it was a wonderful experience to have an athlete achieve this accomplishment,” said Keith Shrum, Greensburg Salem’s veteran coach. “I have not personally bowled a 300 game, but I have witnessed a few others that have accomplished this amazing feat.”

Thanks in large part to the 300 score, Shevchik climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 in his section with a sizzling 230 average. Against Latrobe, he finished with a 745 three-game series (227-300-218). His top series this season was a 775, again the best mark in the section.

With a previous high game of 290 rolled at a practice session last year, Shevchik believed a 300 was on the horizon for him.

“I knew my 300 game was close,” he said, “but the fact that it came in a match against a rival, it’s just crazy. My reaction was just ‘wow.’ The nerves set out on the first two balls in the 10th, but after I released the last one I knew it was exploding the pins.

“I have witnessed many 300 games by others in my travel league and just in random leagues. I always wanted the feeling of that last throw, and I finally got it.”

Shevchik advanced to the state competition in the singles division last year. Shrum said the 17-year-old Shevchik has lofty goals this season, including leading the boys team to the state tournament, qualifying for singles and finishing as the WPIBL’s top bowler.

“Luke acts as a leader by helping to keep the team focused during matches,” Shrum said. “He demonstrates a strong mental awareness of when to move on the lanes. In addition, he communicates with the coaches and is not afraid to make changes in his equipment.”

Shrum has been coaching in the Greensburg Salem bowling program for 15 years, nine as head coach and six as an assistant to James Heater.

“I would say coach Keith is a ‘don’t say too much and just do’ kind of guy,” Shevchik said. “He tells me his opinion and I tell him mine; we come to an agreement, and then magic happens. He will tell you I’m a great listener, and I will tell you the same about him.”

Shevchik started bowling in a junior league about six years ago. He used to play baseball and basketball but now focuses solely on bowling.

“My mom thought it would be a fun thing to try, and I loved bowling with my grandpa for fun back when I was in elementary school,” Shevchik said. “As the years went on, I quickly learned more skills from a person that if I didn’t meet I would probably still be three steps back. Zach Heater was a former bowler for Greensburg Salem, and I like to think of him as an older brother. He taught me loads, especially last season. Zach is not a coach this year, but we are still very close.

“I didn’t fall in the love with the game until I realized the people and friends I made. To me, do what your great at and what makes you happy, so that’s what I’m doing. In the moment, that 300 was an amazing feeling but now I’m ready for the next match. I’m still hungry for more; that 300 was just a stepping stone in this season. I’m determined to be the best in what I do, no matter what that is. In this case, it’s rolling a ball into some pins.”

Shevchik receives positive feedback from various avenues, ranging from family to friends to what he calls “the amazing residents I serve at the best senior home (Redstone Highlands) in the world.”

He added, “My dad is always giving me good feedback, to concentrate on the positives and not the negatives. My mother is always loving and uplifting no matter what.”

Shevchik is locked in on completing a banner season, followed by more of the same as a senior. The talented bowler hopes to continue his career at the next level.

“All student bowlers have an opportunity to earn scholarship money for college,” Shrum said. “This is something that many students and parents may not be aware of and can be a great opportunity for their future.”

Shevchik leads a strong senior group on this year’s boys team at GS, which opened the week with a 6-1 record in Southeast Section 4.

Other top bowlers on the squad include Jacob Smith (211 average), Austin Hopper (199), Ryan Heater (188), Noah Sparks (183) and Joey Jozefowicz (169). All are seniors.

“The boys team is doing very well,” Shrum said. “This group is working very hard to be first in the section. The boys varsity team has put in a lot of work over the years. Their hard work, determination and willingness to listen to the coaches has allowed them to be very successful.”

Greensburg Salem’s girls team, also 6-1, is paced by junior Raeanne Record and her 183 individual average.

She is complemented by sophomore Shelby Frick (167) and senior Angela Kobuck (137), along with sophomores Paige Gaughan, Ava Lake and Nikke Garsteck.

“The girls team consists of a young group of new bowlers that are performing well under (assistant) coach Jeff Heater,” Shrum said.

Shrum noted that competing for the Golden Lions is more than a routine activity; it’s more like a special event.

“Greensburg Salem has an amazing group of parents and fans that are extremely supportive,” he said. “They bring an energy to the matches that make it exciting for both the boys and girls.”

Tags: Greensburg Salem