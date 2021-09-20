Rolling Fields PGA Junior League team takes 3rd at U.S. Regional event

By:

Monday, September 20, 2021 | 9:39 AM

Submitted by Dick Logan The first-place finishers at the 2021 PGA Junior League were the Rolling Fields Golf Course team of, from left, Justin Gross, Caden Witt, Liam Patton, assistant coach Crawford Berthold, coach Dick Logan, Dylan Matenkosky, Trey Roberts and Luke Patton. Submitted by Dick Logan The third place finishers at the 2021 PGA Junior League U.S. Regionals were the Rolling Fields Golf Course team of, from left, coach Dick Logan, Dylan Matenkosky, Luke Patton, Caden Witt, Justin Gross, Liam Patton, Trey Roberts and assistant coach Crawford Berthold. Previous Next

In Dick Logan’s 28 years as a PGA professional, this summer coaching the Rolling Fields Golf Course 17-and-under PGA Junior League team was the best experience of his entire career.

The enjoyment came from being around six kids he said have the utmost respect for the game, their opponents, and each other combined with what they were able to accomplish.

Rolling Fields 17U won the Tri-State PGA Junior League Championship and qualified for the Northern U.S. Regional at Westfield Country Club in Ohio on Sept. 3-5, where they won the consolation match to finish in third place.

All six kids on the team — Liam Patton, Luke Patton, Caden Witt, Justin Gross, Trey Roberts and Dylan Matenkosky — go to Kiski Area. Liam is 16 years old and the other five are 14.

“They just thought it was the neatest thing,” Logan said. “It’s cool that they are all very good friends. These kids are all great and have respect. They are the first ones to take off their hats and shake hands at the end of a match. The facility was amazing. It was nothing like they had ever seen. It was very elite. They just had a blast. They were having putting contests in the hallway at the hotel, and we had dinner with the families together. It was just a great weekend.”

The PGA Junior League is a national league that consists of two divisions 13U and 17U. This was the first year for the 17U division. There are approximately 65,000 kids that participate in PGA Junior League every year. Teams are split into three two-man scramble teams.

Rolling Fields 17U won a local division over Westmoreland Country Club and Latrobe Country Club. That qualified them for the playoffs. They advanced to the Tri-State PGA Junior League Championship after winning a qualifier at Willowbrook Country Club. At Tri-State they played the Diamond Run/Treesdale team at Treesdale Country Club. Rolling Fields 17U edged Diamond Run/Treesdale on the final hole to qualify for regionals. They also got a cup to display at Rolling Fields.

“I was hoping to get past the first round, but at the Tri-State championship I knew we could run up against Oakmont or Diamond Run/Treesdale like we did,” Logan said. “We’re just a little public course. I certainly didn’t expect them to beat Diamond Run/Treesdale, but we did it.”

A total of $4,000 was raised to cover the cost of going to regionals. Rolling Fields held a chance auction of items that were donated and got a donation from the Patton family in memory of Luke and Liam’s grandfather, who was a major influence in their golf career.

Rolling Fields 17U tied for third with Buffalo after the first day at regionals. In the consolation match, Rolling Fields 17U came out on fire and cruised to a 7.5-1.5 win.

“For how young my team is, with one 16-year-old and the rest 14 years old, it was a pretty good result,” Logan said. “We held our own. They came out the next day and just smoked them. I was proud of how well they played.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Kiski Area