Ronald DeNunzio leads Westmoreland County Amateur

Saturday, July 9, 2022 | 9:27 PM

Greensburg Country Club member Ronald DeNunzio used his course knowledge and grabbed the first-round lead Saturday at the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Amateur tournament.

DeNunzio shot 4-under-par 66 and holds a two shot lead over Hannastown Golf Club’s Kevin Fajt and Ryan Sikora. Both shot a 2-under 68.

Tied for fourth are Cade Patterson and Michael Robb of Greensburg Country Club, both at even-par 70.

The final round will be Sunday at Greensburg County Club.

David DeNunzio is sixth at 1-over.

Nixen Erdely is seventh at 2-over, and Brady Pevarnik, Sean Knapp and Sal Cerilli are tied for eighth at 3-over.

There are 35 players in the field. Fajt is the returning champion.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

