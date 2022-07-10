Ronald DeNunzio leads Westmoreland County Amateur

By:

Saturday, July 9, 2022 | 9:27 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Logan Divald chips from the trees on No. 17 at Greensburg Country Club during the first round of the Westmoreland County Amateur on July 9, 2022. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Dom Cerilli chips of deep rough on No. 17 at Greensburg Country Club on July 9, 2022, during the first round of the Westmoreland County Amateur. Previous Next

Greensburg Country Club member Ronald DeNunzio used his course knowledge and grabbed the first-round lead Saturday at the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Amateur tournament.

DeNunzio shot 4-under-par 66 and holds a two shot lead over Hannastown Golf Club’s Kevin Fajt and Ryan Sikora. Both shot a 2-under 68.

Tied for fourth are Cade Patterson and Michael Robb of Greensburg Country Club, both at even-par 70.

The final round will be Sunday at Greensburg County Club.

David DeNunzio is sixth at 1-over.

Nixen Erdely is seventh at 2-over, and Brady Pevarnik, Sean Knapp and Sal Cerilli are tied for eighth at 3-over.

There are 35 players in the field. Fajt is the returning champion.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .