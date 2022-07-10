Ronald DeNunzio leads Westmoreland County Amateur
Saturday, July 9, 2022 | 9:27 PM
Greensburg Country Club member Ronald DeNunzio used his course knowledge and grabbed the first-round lead Saturday at the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Amateur tournament.
DeNunzio shot 4-under-par 66 and holds a two shot lead over Hannastown Golf Club’s Kevin Fajt and Ryan Sikora. Both shot a 2-under 68.
Tied for fourth are Cade Patterson and Michael Robb of Greensburg Country Club, both at even-par 70.
The final round will be Sunday at Greensburg County Club.
David DeNunzio is sixth at 1-over.
Nixen Erdely is seventh at 2-over, and Brady Pevarnik, Sean Knapp and Sal Cerilli are tied for eighth at 3-over.
There are 35 players in the field. Fajt is the returning champion.
