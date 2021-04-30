Roundball Classic to allow fans at Geneva

By:

Friday, April 30, 2021 | 12:01 PM

Metro Creative

Roundball Classic organizer Allen Deep said he has received a number of inquiries about fan attendance at the all-star basketball event set for May 13, 14 and 15 at Geneva College.

Deep said 450 fans will be allowed to attend each of the eight games. That would equate to about 15% of the 3,000-person capacity at Geneva’s Metheny Fieldhouse.

Deep said there will be temperature checks at the door, masks must be worn and social distancing will be asked of spectators.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 children under 16 and are good for that day’s games.

The event will not be livestreamed.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .