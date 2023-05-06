Running a lifelong passion for Fox Chapel Hall of Famer

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review Heather Melzer approaches the finish line for the 2016 Sprint Pittsburgh Olympic-distance triathlon in Point State Park.

John Carroll University ended up being the perfect landing spot for Heather (Peltier) Melzer. The 1987 Fox Chapel graduate developed a love for distance running, which started with cross country and outdoor track in high school, that has stuck with her throughout her life.

Melzer didn’t always feel like she was doing her best at those events, which is where John Carroll track coach Grove Jewett came in.

“He was so relaxed, and I had problems with nerves and confidence,” Melzer said. “When I got to college, he had a good way of looking at things. I always worked hard and tried hard, (but) I would get nervous and worry. He helped me change my attitude and give my best effort.”

Melzer was named as part of the Fox Chapel Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2023. At Fox Chapel, Melzer earned eight varsity letters between field hockey, track and cross country.

She had a successful college career, being recognized as part of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference’s 60th anniversary team for women’s cross country that was chosen in 2014-15.

Melzer was also inducted into the JCU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002. On the track, Melzer won PAC titles in 1989 in the 1,500-, 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs. At the time of her graduation, she held six school records in track.

After John Carroll moved to the Ohio Athletic Conference, she won the 1,500 meter championship during the indoor competition in 1991. Melzer still competes in triathlons and said she had eight on her radar for 2023.

Melzer credited Jewett with a lot of her success.

“I think he was matter of fact and real,” Melzer said. “He would just say to go out and have fun and be happy with it. It made a difference with how I approach life.”

Melzer developed a long love for competition that she didn’t necessarily seek out.

“I went out for field hockey to be with my friends,” Melzer said. “I was the weirdo that liked all the running around, and the coach suggested I try cross country.”

Melzer, who now lives in the North Allegheny school district, has five sons between 15 and 26 years old. None ended up being runners.

Melzer, who said she feels like you age out of running as far as hitting personal best times, has enjoyed the challenge of still competing in triathlons.

“I had to work at cycling just to have better bike-handling skills and more confidence on the bike,” Melzer said. “I feel that has developed into my strength. I always swam. I was a lifeguard through high school and college.”

Being able to get outside and get exercise is what Melzer enjoys about still being active.

She was the USA Triathlon Long Course Duathlon National champion in 2021 and 2022. Melzer also won the PA State Champions Olympic Distance Triathlon in 2022.

“Our season isn’t long because it’s not warm enough yet, but I travel quite a bit,” Melzer said. “I was supposed to go to Dallas a few weeks ago, and I’m going to the World Championships for Ironman in Finland.”

