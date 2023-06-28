Ryan Kanner set to lead Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer team

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer coach Ryan Kanner

Growing up and attending Aquinas Academy in Greensburg, Ryan Kanner discovered there was a certain aura around Greensburg Central Catholic.

Aquinas serves as the elementary school to GCC, so students have a tendency to look up to the high school athletes.

“I was around the high school a decent amount for football and basketball games, so it’s a little surreal coming back as a coach,” said Kanner, an Apollo native who attended Kiski Area High School and graduated in 2014. “Having said that, no one can expect to come in and assume they’ll have immediate success.”

Kanner has to wipe away any nostalgia and look at the Centurions’ boys soccer program in a new light because he is the new coach.

Kanner replaces Rob Fabian, who resigned after two seasons.

Fabian went 31-8 and guided GCC to the WPIAL Class A final in his first season. Charleroi upset GCC (15-3), 3-2, in the WPIAL quarterfinals last year.

The Centurions have five WPIAL titles, including back-to-back wins in 2019 and ‘20.

“I’m just honored to be joining such a high-level program that’s had a lot of success in recent years,” Kanner said. “Winning five WPIAL titles since 2003 is no small feat.”

Kanner played soccer at the club and high school levels before attending Penn State.

He was an assistant boys coach at Ambridge in 2022. A key assistant and junior varsity coach, Kanner saw the Bridgers reach the WPIAL Class 3A championship and the second round of the PIAA playoffs.

A consultant for Proactive, a construction consulting services company based in Raleigh, N.C., Kanner hopes to keep the bar raised high at GCC.

“Class A is a very competitive division,” he said. “Especially with teams like Winchester Thurston and Charleroi coming on in recent years.

“There’s a lot of talent on the roster, and I can’t wait to start working with the team and forming a strong team culture.”

GCC also is in the process of hiring a girls head soccer coach. Kara Batey resigned after one season leading the team.

