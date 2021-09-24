Saint Vincent heads to Thiel for PAC showdown
By:
Friday, September 24, 2021 | 5:15 PM
NCAA Division III
Presidents’ Athletic Conference
Saint Vincent (1-1, 0-1 PAC) vs. Thiel (0-3, 0-2 PAC)
7 p.m. Saturday, Alumni Stadium, Greenville
Series: Saint Vincent leads, 8-5, since 2007; 11-11 overall
Last meeting: Oct. 12, 2019: Saint Vincent 41, Thiel 18
Coaches: Mike Winslow, Thiel; Aaron Smetanka, Saint Vincent
About Thiel: The Tomcats enter the week 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the PAC, most recently dropping a 52-14 decision at Waynesburg, a game in which Thiel was outgained 565-352 in total offense. Deon Logan rushed for 113 yards in the losing effort. … The Bearcats have won each of the past five meetings. In their last matchup, on Oct. 12, 2019 at Thiel, Saint Vincent coach Aaron Smetanka earned his first career victory.
About Saint Vincent: The Bearcats are coming off of a 42-24 defeat in their home-opener to Geneva. It was a game in which the Golden Tornado used their effective triple option attack to rush for 386 yards and four touchdowns. Saint Vincent quarterback Brady Walker completed 16 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading Bearcats’ ground game with 28 rushing yards. Walker has now thrown for the fifth most career yards in the modern era of Bearcats football, with 1,982. He needed just nine games to do so. Walker is now 202 yards away from passing Matt Deakins (2011-14) for fourth all-time.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More College District• Slippery Rock picked 1st in PSAC West preseason football poll
• Norwin product Phipps to help coach Seton Hill
• Palmer Jackson, Mark Goetz fall back in Southern Amateur
• Palmer Jackson turns attention to Oakmont for U.S. Amateur
• Hempfield’s Williams, Latrobe’s Green advance at U.S. Olympic trials