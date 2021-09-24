Saint Vincent heads to Thiel for PAC showdown

By:

Friday, September 24, 2021 | 5:15 PM

Metro Creative

NCAA Division III

Presidents’ Athletic Conference

Saint Vincent (1-1, 0-1 PAC) vs. Thiel (0-3, 0-2 PAC)

7 p.m. Saturday, Alumni Stadium, Greenville

Series: Saint Vincent leads, 8-5, since 2007; 11-11 overall

Last meeting: Oct. 12, 2019: Saint Vincent 41, Thiel 18

Coaches: Mike Winslow, Thiel; Aaron Smetanka, Saint Vincent

About Thiel: The Tomcats enter the week 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the PAC, most recently dropping a 52-14 decision at Waynesburg, a game in which Thiel was outgained 565-352 in total offense. Deon Logan rushed for 113 yards in the losing effort. … The Bearcats have won each of the past five meetings. In their last matchup, on Oct. 12, 2019 at Thiel, Saint Vincent coach Aaron Smetanka earned his first career victory.

About Saint Vincent: The Bearcats are coming off of a 42-24 defeat in their home-opener to Geneva. It was a game in which the Golden Tornado used their effective triple option attack to rush for 386 yards and four touchdowns. Saint Vincent quarterback Brady Walker completed 16 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading Bearcats’ ground game with 28 rushing yards. Walker has now thrown for the fifth most career yards in the modern era of Bearcats football, with 1,982. He needed just nine games to do so. Walker is now 202 yards away from passing Matt Deakins (2011-14) for fourth all-time.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .